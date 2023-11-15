Reservations open for free Thanksgiving luncheon in Streator

The Streator Ministerial Association is offering a free luncheon on Thanksgiving Day.

The meal will be served at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23, at Park Place, 406 E. Hickory St., Streator. Carryouts and delivery (within the Streator area) are available.

Reservations for dine-in, carryout and delivery may be made by calling the Park Church office at 815-673-1526. This Community Thanksgiving Luncheon is made possible by donations from area business, churches and individuals. Dozens of volunteers assist with food preparation and serving. Last year, more than 400 meals were served.