Hefty Seed Company to hold Winter Agronomy Event Dec. 5, 6 in Princeton

The Hefty Seed Company will host its Hefty Winter Agronomy Event from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5 and from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at the Hefty Seed Company, 20270 1800 North Ave. in Princeton.

The event’s speakers will include Paul Bodenstine, Ag. Systems Agronomist; Cody Goins, ROI Biologicals CEO and Agronomist; Eric Winans, Ph.D., BRANDT Research Farm Manager and Technical Agronomist; and Matt Thompson, Brand Manager at Hefty Naturals.

Bodenstine works with private agribusiness and commercial farms to create high-yield crop production systems. He has also worked with for the world record holder, David Hula.

Goins, an agronomist with over 20 years of experience, founded ROI Biologicals in 2017. He is passionate about helping growers enhance the health of their soil, increase the crop they produce and minimize synthetic chemicals in their farming practices.

Winans earned a crop science doctorate from the University of Illinois. His research focus includes translating research findings to create real-life opportunities to benefit growers.

Thompson will explain how Hefty Naturals can help provide crops what they crave. Hefty Naturals products are created to address problems growers face daily.

Dinner will be provided on Tuesday while donuts and coffee will be available Wednesday morning.

Registration can be completed by calling 815-879-8720 or visiting heftyseedprinceton.com.