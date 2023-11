McKinley Elementary School in Ottawa named its Champion of the Charter award winners for October 2023.

They are Cece T., Charlotte W., Faith F., Moxxi F., Ryder S., Graham S., Sydney K., Tucker C., Kylie D., Ellie B., Charles G., Corbyn R. Isaac D., Elsa O., Taylin C., Daniel B., Scarlet L. and Ella S.

The school withholds the last name of student award winners.