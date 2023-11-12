November 12, 2023
Reddick Library to host holiday activities week of Nov. 13

Healthy Holidays program, crafter’s corner, ornament making among the activities

By Shaw Local News Network
Reddick Library in Ottawa

Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa, will host a number of activities the week of Nov. 13. Call 815-434-0509 for more information.

Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa, will host a number of activities the week of Nov. 13. Call 815-434-0509 for more information.

6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13: Board of Trustees meeting. The public is invited to attend the meeting.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, sing-alongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

Noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14: Healthy Holidays, adults. Learn how to plan for holiday treats and traditions while navigating diabetes with Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist, Ann Lauterjung.

4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14: Leaning Tower of Pasta, third through sixth grades. Design and build the tallest structure you can out of pasta and marshmallows.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15: Shake, Rattle, Read! 9 to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15: Teen After School Adventures, ninth through 12th grades. Join the library to watch “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and then make a holiday ornament.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16: Crafter’s Corner, seventh through 12th grades. Looking for a simple, enjoyable activity? Make a round wooden door sign for the holidays.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18: Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit and crochet in a fun environment from knowledgeable people. Everyone is welcome to join in.