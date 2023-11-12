Reddick Library to host holiday activities week of Nov. 13

Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa, will host a number of activities the week of Nov. 13. Call 815-434-0509 for more information.

6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13: Board of Trustees meeting. The public is invited to attend the meeting.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, sing-alongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

Noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14: Healthy Holidays, adults. Learn how to plan for holiday treats and traditions while navigating diabetes with Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist, Ann Lauterjung.

4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14: Leaning Tower of Pasta, third through sixth grades. Design and build the tallest structure you can out of pasta and marshmallows.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15: Shake, Rattle, Read! 9 to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15: Teen After School Adventures, ninth through 12th grades. Join the library to watch “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and then make a holiday ornament.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16: Crafter’s Corner, seventh through 12th grades. Looking for a simple, enjoyable activity? Make a round wooden door sign for the holidays.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18: Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit and crochet in a fun environment from knowledgeable people. Everyone is welcome to join in.