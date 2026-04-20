Kane County’s official March 2026 primary election results

The Illinois State Board of Elections released final vote totals Friday in the March 17 primary.
Kane County voters weighed in on statewide, judicial, statehouse and county-level races during the primary.
The winners of the matchups will go on to the November ballot.
* Won
(i) Incumbent
Statewide
Illinois Governor
Democrat
Incumbent JB Pritzker wins, running unopposed: 1,197,587 (100%).
Republican
*Darren Bailey: 304,162 (53.28%)
Ted Dabrowski: 165,229 (28.94%)
James Mendrick: 54,599 (9.56%)
Rick Heidner: 46,374 (8.12%)
Joseph Severino (write-in): 480 (0.08%)
Attorney General
Democrat
Incumbent Kwame Raoul ran unopposed: 1,155,998 (100%).
Republican
*Robert Fioretti: 495,600 (99.41%)
Andy Williams Jr. (write-in): 2,955 (0.59%)
Comptroller
Democrat
*Margaret Croke: 406,577 (34.51%)
Karina Villa: 383,443 (32.54%)
Holly Kim: 286,403 (24.31%)
Stephanie Kifowit: 101,787 (8.64%)
Republican
Bryan Drew wins, running unopposed: 499,513 (100%).
Secretary of State
Democrat
Incumbent Alexi Giannoulias wins, running unopposed: 1,171,435 (100%).
Republican
*Diane Harris: 279,727 (52.99%)
Walter Adamczyk: 248,198 (47.01%)
U.S. Senate
Democrat
*Juliana Stratton: 507,689 (40.39%)
Raja Krishnamoorthi: 411,150 (32.71%)
Robin Kelly: 229,788 (18.28%)
Kevin Ryan: 61,914 (4.93%)
Bryan Maxwell: 10,070 (0.80%)
Sean Brown: 8,122 (0.65%)
Awisi Bustos: 8,020 (0.64%)
Christopher Swann: 7,896 (0.63%)
Jonathan Dean: 6,762 (0.54%)
Steve Botsford Jr.: 5,411 (0.43%)
Adam Delgado (write-in): 75 (<0.01%)
Republican
*Don Tracy: 215,523 (39.96%)
Jeannie Evans: 122,840 (22.78%)
Casey Chlebek: 60,222 (11.17%)
R. Cary Capparelli: 56,907 (10.55%)
Pamela Long: 53,810 (9.98%)
Jimmy Tillman: 30,042 (5.57%)
Maxwell Rice: 4 (<0.01%)
U.S. House of Representatives
8th Congressional District
Democrat
*Melissa Bean: 22,279 (31.59%)
Junaid Ahmed: 18,954 (26.88%)
Dan Tully: 8,906 (12.63%)
Yasmeen Bankole: 6,752 (9.57%)
Kevin Morrison: 6,377 (9.04%)
Neil Khot: 4,683 (6.64%)
Sanjyot Dunung: 1,773 (2.51%)
Ryan Vetticad: 794 (1.13%)
Republican
*Jennifer Davis: 14,635 (51.45%)
Mark Rice: 11,437 (40.21%)
Kevin Ake: 1,263 (4.44%)
Herbert Hebein: 1,111 (3.91%)
11th Congressional District
Democrat
Incumbent Bill Foster wins, running unopposed: 69,637 (100%).
Republican
*Jeff Walter: 13,877 (42.59%)
Michael Pierce: 12,653 (38.83%)
Charlie Kim: 4,197 (12.88%)
Tedora Brown: 1,856 (5.70%)
14th Congressional District
Democrat
Incumbent Lauren Underwood wins, running unopposed: 56,414 votes (100%).
Republican
*James Marter: 23,312 (74.92%)
Gary Vician: 7,627 (24.9%)
Illinois Senate
District 26
Incumbent Darby A. Hills, a Republican, ran unopposed (10,055 votes), and Nabeela Syed of Inverness ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (22,732).
District 33
Democrat
Michele Clark wins, running unopposed: 20,399 (100%).
Republican
Danielle Penman: 7,160 (59.12%)
Jessica Breugelmans: 4,950 (40.88%)
District 35
Incumbent Dave Syverson, a Republican, ran unopposed (12,338 votes), and Sarah B. Mertens of Crystal Lake ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (15,457).
District 42
Incumbent Linda Holmes, a Democrat, ran for reelection unopposed (20,756 votes), and Edgardo “Eddie” Perez of Aurora ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (7,027).
Illinois House of Representatives
District 43
Incumbent Anna Moeller, a Democrat, ran unopposed: 6,744 (100%).
District 49
Incumbent Maura Hirschauer, a Democrat, ran unopposed (9,106 votes), and John Paul Augustynowicz of Warrenville ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (3,865).
District 50
Incumbent Barbara Hernandez, a Democrat, ran unopposed: 7,244 votes (100%).
District 52
Democrat
*Maria Peterson: 7,803 (64.46%)
Erin Chan Ding: 4,302 (35.54%)
Republican
Incumbent Martin McLaughlin wins, running unopposed: 5,390 (100%).
District 65
Incumbent Dan Ugaste, a Republican, ran unopposed (7,227 votes), and Ricky Rivard of St. Charles ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (10,453).
District 66
Incumbent Suzanne M. Ness, a Democrat, ran unopposed (10,122 votes), and Laurie Parman of Sleepy Hollow ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (4,571).
District 70
Incumbent Jeff Keicher, a Republican, ran unopposed (6,493 votes), and Veronica Garcia-Martinez of Cortland ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (8,980).
District 83
Incumbent Matt Hanson, a Democrat, ran unopposed (10,943 votes), and Jesse Rodriguez of Aurora ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (4,608).
District 84
Democrat
*Saba Haider: 6,601 (63.50%)
Jared Ploger: 3,794 (36.50%)
Republican
Brian Scopa wins, running unopposed: 2,474 (100%).
Kane County
County Clerk
Democrat
Brian Pollock: 19,119 (44.93%)
*Brenda Rodgers: 23,434 (55.07%)
Republican
Incumbent John A. “Jack” Cunningham ran unopposed: 21,132 (100%).
Sheriff
Democrat
Salvador Rodriguez: 19,713 (45.16%)
*Amy Johnson: 23,943 (54.84%)
Republican
*Rob Russell: 14,611 (67.01%)
Luis “Lou” Santoyo: 7,193 (32.99%)
County Treasurer
Democrat
Scott Johansen: 7,437 (17.55%)
*Penny Wegman: 28,101 (66.30%)
Connie Cain: 6,845 (16.15%)
Republican
Incumbent Chris Lauzen ran unopposed: 20,937 (100%).
Regional Superintendent of Schools for Kane County
Incumbent John K. Jonak ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (25,289 votes). No Democratic candidates filed.
Kane County Board
District 1
Incumbent Myrna Molina ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (953 votes). No Republican candidates filed.
District 2, Unexpired 2-Year Term
Democrat
*Ellen Nottke: 872 (40.06%)
Martha Davidson: 774 (35.55%)
Matthew Dingeldein: 531 (24.39%)
Republican
No candidates filed.
District 3
Incumbent Anita Marie Lewis ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (982 votes). No Republican candidates filed.
District 5
Philip Silagi ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (1,791 votes) and incumbent Bill Lenert for the Republican (1,278).
District 7
Incumbent Alex Arroyo ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (1,227 votes). No Republican candidates filed.
District 9
Democrat
Marc A. Guttke ran unopposed: 2,474 votes (100%).
Republican
*Jennifer Abbatacola (i): 1,024 (53.58%)
Jeffrey R. Magnussen: 887 (46.42%)
District 11
Democrat
Leslie N. Juby (i): 1,235 (36.40%)
*Julie Forbes: 2,158 (63.60%)
Republican
No candidates filed.
District 13
Democrat
*Nicolas G. “Nico” Jimenez: 1,326 (61.67%)
Michael Linder: 824 (38.33%)
Republican
*Ryan Deniz: 847 (69.20%)
Anthony Louis Catella: 377 (30.80%)
District 15
Kate Monteleone ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (1,650 votes) and incumbent David Young for the Republican (1,289).
District 17
Democrat
*Deborah Allan (i): 618 (58.63%)
Deborah Willis: 436 (41.37%)
Republican
No candidates filed.
District 19
Incumbent Mohammad “Mo” Iqbal ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (1,778 votes) and Steve Serafin for the Republican (782).
District 21
Deborah Chabi ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (1,910 votes) and incumbent Clifford Surges for the Republican (1,074).
District 23
Incumbent Christopher W. Kious (1,309 votes) ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination and Emmanuel Thomas for the Republican (641).
Referendums
City of Geneva – $59.4M Police Station Bond Issue
Yes: 2,140 (34.50%)
*No: 4,063 (65.50%)
City of Elgin Advisory – College Park Walking Paths
*Yes: 123 (79.35%)
No: 32 (20.65%)
Hinckley Fire Protection District – Tax Rate Increase
*Yes: 343 (66.09%)
No: 176 (33.91%)
Yorkville School District 115 – $275.1M Bond Issue
Yes: 2,527 (32.83%)
*No: 5,171 (67.17%)