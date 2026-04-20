Kane County’s official March 2026 primary election results

FILE – "I Voted" stickers sit on a table during a previous election. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Illinois State Board of Elections released final vote totals Friday in the March 17 primary.

Kane County voters weighed in on statewide, judicial, statehouse and county-level races during the primary.

The winners of the matchups will go on to the November ballot.

* Won

(i) Incumbent

Statewide

Democrat

Incumbent JB Pritzker wins, running unopposed: 1,197,587 (100%).

Republican

*Darren Bailey: 304,162 (53.28%)

Ted Dabrowski: 165,229 (28.94%)

James Mendrick: 54,599 (9.56%)

Rick Heidner: 46,374 (8.12%)

Joseph Severino (write-in): 480 (0.08%)

Attorney General

Democrat

Incumbent Kwame Raoul ran unopposed: 1,155,998 (100%).

Republican

*Robert Fioretti: 495,600 (99.41%)

Andy Williams Jr. (write-in): 2,955 (0.59%)

Democrat

*Margaret Croke: 406,577 (34.51%)

Karina Villa: 383,443 (32.54%)

Holly Kim: 286,403 (24.31%)

Stephanie Kifowit: 101,787 (8.64%)

Republican

Bryan Drew wins, running unopposed: 499,513 (100%).

Democrat

Incumbent Alexi Giannoulias wins, running unopposed: 1,171,435 (100%).

Republican

*Diane Harris: 279,727 (52.99%)

Walter Adamczyk: 248,198 (47.01%)

Democrat

*Juliana Stratton: 507,689 (40.39%)

Raja Krishnamoorthi: 411,150 (32.71%)

Robin Kelly: 229,788 (18.28%)

Kevin Ryan: 61,914 (4.93%)

Bryan Maxwell: 10,070 (0.80%)

Sean Brown: 8,122 (0.65%)

Awisi Bustos: 8,020 (0.64%)

Christopher Swann: 7,896 (0.63%)

Jonathan Dean: 6,762 (0.54%)

Steve Botsford Jr.: 5,411 (0.43%)

Adam Delgado (write-in): 75 (<0.01%)

Republican

*Don Tracy: 215,523 (39.96%)

Jeannie Evans: 122,840 (22.78%)

Casey Chlebek: 60,222 (11.17%)

R. Cary Capparelli: 56,907 (10.55%)

Pamela Long: 53,810 (9.98%)

Jimmy Tillman: 30,042 (5.57%)

Maxwell Rice: 4 (<0.01%)

U.S. House of Representatives

Democrat

*Melissa Bean: 22,279 (31.59%)

Junaid Ahmed: 18,954 (26.88%)

Dan Tully: 8,906 (12.63%)

Yasmeen Bankole: 6,752 (9.57%)

Kevin Morrison: 6,377 (9.04%)

Neil Khot: 4,683 (6.64%)

Sanjyot Dunung: 1,773 (2.51%)

Ryan Vetticad: 794 (1.13%)

Republican

*Jennifer Davis: 14,635 (51.45%)

Mark Rice: 11,437 (40.21%)

Kevin Ake: 1,263 (4.44%)

Herbert Hebein: 1,111 (3.91%)

Democrat

Incumbent Bill Foster wins, running unopposed: 69,637 (100%).

Republican

*Jeff Walter: 13,877 (42.59%)

Michael Pierce: 12,653 (38.83%)

Charlie Kim: 4,197 (12.88%)

Tedora Brown: 1,856 (5.70%)

Democrat

Incumbent Lauren Underwood wins, running unopposed: 56,414 votes (100%).

Republican

*James Marter: 23,312 (74.92%)

Gary Vician: 7,627 (24.9%)

Illinois Senate

District 26

Incumbent Darby A. Hills, a Republican, ran unopposed (10,055 votes), and Nabeela Syed of Inverness ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (22,732).

District 33

Democrat

Michele Clark wins, running unopposed: 20,399 (100%).

Republican

Danielle Penman: 7,160 (59.12%)

Jessica Breugelmans: 4,950 (40.88%)

District 35

Incumbent Dave Syverson, a Republican, ran unopposed (12,338 votes), and Sarah B. Mertens of Crystal Lake ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (15,457).

District 42

Incumbent Linda Holmes, a Democrat, ran for reelection unopposed (20,756 votes), and Edgardo “Eddie” Perez of Aurora ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (7,027).

Illinois House of Representatives

District 43

Incumbent Anna Moeller, a Democrat, ran unopposed: 6,744 (100%).

District 49

Incumbent Maura Hirschauer, a Democrat, ran unopposed (9,106 votes), and John Paul Augustynowicz of Warrenville ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (3,865).

District 50

Incumbent Barbara Hernandez, a Democrat, ran unopposed: 7,244 votes (100%).

District 52

Democrat

*Maria Peterson: 7,803 (64.46%)

Erin Chan Ding: 4,302 (35.54%)

Republican

Incumbent Martin McLaughlin wins, running unopposed: 5,390 (100%).

District 65

Incumbent Dan Ugaste, a Republican, ran unopposed (7,227 votes), and Ricky Rivard of St. Charles ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (10,453).

District 66

Incumbent Suzanne M. Ness, a Democrat, ran unopposed (10,122 votes), and Laurie Parman of Sleepy Hollow ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (4,571).

District 70

Incumbent Jeff Keicher, a Republican, ran unopposed (6,493 votes), and Veronica Garcia-Martinez of Cortland ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (8,980).

District 83

Incumbent Matt Hanson, a Democrat, ran unopposed (10,943 votes), and Jesse Rodriguez of Aurora ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (4,608).

District 84

Democrat

*Saba Haider: 6,601 (63.50%)

Jared Ploger: 3,794 (36.50%)

Republican

Brian Scopa wins, running unopposed: 2,474 (100%).

County Clerk

Democrat

Brian Pollock: 19,119 (44.93%)

*Brenda Rodgers: 23,434 (55.07%)

Republican

Incumbent John A. “Jack” Cunningham ran unopposed: 21,132 (100%).

Sheriff

Democrat

Salvador Rodriguez: 19,713 (45.16%)

*Amy Johnson: 23,943 (54.84%)

Republican

*Rob Russell: 14,611 (67.01%)

Luis “Lou” Santoyo: 7,193 (32.99%)

County Treasurer

Democrat

Scott Johansen: 7,437 (17.55%)

*Penny Wegman: 28,101 (66.30%)

Connie Cain: 6,845 (16.15%)

Republican

Incumbent Chris Lauzen ran unopposed: 20,937 (100%).

Regional Superintendent of Schools for Kane County

Incumbent John K. Jonak ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (25,289 votes). No Democratic candidates filed.

District 1

Incumbent Myrna Molina ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (953 votes). No Republican candidates filed.

District 2, Unexpired 2-Year Term

Democrat

*Ellen Nottke: 872 (40.06%)

Martha Davidson: 774 (35.55%)

Matthew Dingeldein: 531 (24.39%)

Republican

No candidates filed.

District 3

Incumbent Anita Marie Lewis ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (982 votes). No Republican candidates filed.

District 5

Philip Silagi ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (1,791 votes) and incumbent Bill Lenert for the Republican (1,278).

District 7

Incumbent Alex Arroyo ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (1,227 votes). No Republican candidates filed.

District 9

Democrat

Marc A. Guttke ran unopposed: 2,474 votes (100%).

Republican

*Jennifer Abbatacola (i): 1,024 (53.58%)

Jeffrey R. Magnussen: 887 (46.42%)

District 11

Democrat

Leslie N. Juby (i): 1,235 (36.40%)

*Julie Forbes: 2,158 (63.60%)

Republican

No candidates filed.

District 13

Democrat

*Nicolas G. “Nico” Jimenez: 1,326 (61.67%)

Michael Linder: 824 (38.33%)

Republican

*Ryan Deniz: 847 (69.20%)

Anthony Louis Catella: 377 (30.80%)

District 15

Kate Monteleone ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (1,650 votes) and incumbent David Young for the Republican (1,289).

District 17

Democrat

*Deborah Allan (i): 618 (58.63%)

Deborah Willis: 436 (41.37%)

Republican

No candidates filed.

District 19

Incumbent Mohammad “Mo” Iqbal ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (1,778 votes) and Steve Serafin for the Republican (782).

District 21

Deborah Chabi ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (1,910 votes) and incumbent Clifford Surges for the Republican (1,074).

District 23

Incumbent Christopher W. Kious (1,309 votes) ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination and Emmanuel Thomas for the Republican (641).

Referendums

City of Geneva – $59.4M Police Station Bond Issue

Yes: 2,140 (34.50%)

*No: 4,063 (65.50%)

City of Elgin Advisory – College Park Walking Paths

*Yes: 123 (79.35%)

No: 32 (20.65%)

Hinckley Fire Protection District – Tax Rate Increase

*Yes: 343 (66.09%)

No: 176 (33.91%)

Yorkville School District 115 – $275.1M Bond Issue

Yes: 2,527 (32.83%)

*No: 5,171 (67.17%)