Ottawa man agrees to be held in ‘devastating’ beating case

Aaron C. Haskins, 50, was charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to a person over 60 and aggravated battery in a public place. (Photo Provided By La Salle County Jail)

An Ottawa man accused of beating a woman over 60 – the victim remains hospitalized – will stay in jail for the time being.

Aaron C. Haskins, 50, appeared Monday in La Salle County Circuit Court and was presented with two counts of aggravated battery (great bodily harm). He could face up to seven years.

La Salle County prosecutors were prepared for argue for detention, but Haskins emerged from a closed-door conference with the public defender and then advised a judge he would waive his right to hearing. He can revisit the issue, however.

Haskins will next appear May 7 for arraignment. By that time, a La Salle County grand jury will have reviewed his two felony charges. His most serious count is a Class 2 felony carrying three to seven years at 85%.

Meanwhile, the victim remains in a regional medical center with what the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office described as “devastating” injuries. The office declined to issue a condition report or medical update.

While a detention hearing wasn’t needed, prosecutors did file a motion to deny Haskins pre-trial release. According to that filing, Ottawa police found the victim bloodied and unresponsive at 10:46 p.m. Thursday in a wooded area in between the 200 blocks of East Joliet and East Marquette streets.

The victim was later transferred by air to OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, with “numerous injuries,” according to the court filing, including a brain bleed.

Court records disclosed that Haskins was developed as a suspect after witnesses disclosed troubling comments Haskins made. One witness told police that Haskins said, “I got drunk and I beat her. I’m so sorry.”

Another said Haskins phoned her and said he’d done something “very bad.”

“I didn’t kill her. I didn’t kill her,” Haskins was quoted as saying, according to a court filing. “I could’ve killed her, but I didn’t kill her.”

It was not yet clear whether Haskins gave a statement to police. According to court records, however, Ottawa police did retrieve from the victim’s phone threatening messages sent by Haskins on Wednesday, the eve of the beating.