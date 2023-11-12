Peru library to host Dino Night, other activities

Calling all dinosaur lovers to the Peru Public Library on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The library will host Dino Night during its 6 p.m. Evening Storytime. Along with the story, children of all ages will be able to make fossils, crafts, use a dinosaur dig sensory station and a dinosaur excavation station. Walk-ins are welcome to participate.

The Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St., has a full week of activities scheduled the week of Nov. 13. Call 815-223-0229 for more information.

9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 13: Books and Babies

10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14: Color Me Calm

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14: 20+30 Something Book Club

9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15: The Importance of Self Nourishment. Jamie Taylor will be the speaker.

9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 16: Thursday Tots

2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16: New Book Club

9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 17: Tech Help Fridays

4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17: Teen Advisory Group

6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17: Teen Movie Night. The library will show “Spiderman-Across the Spider Verse.”

10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18: Peruvian Purlers