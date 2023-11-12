November 12, 2023
Peru library to host Dino Night, other activities

Full week of activities planned week of Nov. 13

By Shaw Local News Network
(Photo provided by the Museum of Discovery)

Calling all dinosaur lovers to the Peru Public Library on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The library will host Dino Night during its 6 p.m. Evening Storytime. Along with the story, children of all ages will be able to make fossils, crafts, use a dinosaur dig sensory station and a dinosaur excavation station. Walk-ins are welcome to participate.

The Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St., has a full week of activities scheduled the week of Nov. 13. Call 815-223-0229 for more information.

9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 13: Books and Babies

10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14: Color Me Calm

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14: 20+30 Something Book Club

9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15: The Importance of Self Nourishment. Jamie Taylor will be the speaker.

9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 16: Thursday Tots

2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16: New Book Club

9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 17: Tech Help Fridays

4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17: Teen Advisory Group

6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17: Teen Movie Night. The library will show “Spiderman-Across the Spider Verse.”

10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18: Peruvian Purlers