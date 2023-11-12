Grand Ridge 2nd, 3rd graders visit Reddick Mansion in Ottawa

The second and third grade classes from Grand Ridge Grade School visited the 165-year-old Reddick Mansion in Ottawa on Oct. 11 as a follow-up to their study in art class of the various styles and terms associated with Victorian architecture.

“The Reddick Mansion is a fine example of Italianate architecture, which is one of the styles studied by the students,” said Karen Cooper, the students’ art teacher. “They not only were able to view the typical exterior features of an Italianate style home but also those interior features unique to the Victorian era. The Reddick Mansion has the added value of being beautifully restored and open to the public.”

Greeting the students was Lorraine McCallister, president of the Reddick Mansion Association, herself attired in a Victorian-style dress.

“The students were delightful and very inquisitive about various aspects of the Mansion, such as the astronomical regulator clock, the original marble fireplaces, and what basic life was like for the Reddicks in the mid-1800s,” McAllister said. “This group came to the Mansion with a different knowledge base than most students for never have I been asked if the Reddick Mansion had a widow’s walk.”

The Reddick Mansion Association welcomes teachers and their classes in the area to tour the mansion. Tours are free of charge for student groups and may be tailored to match their age levels and interests. For more information, call 815-433-6100. The Reddick Mansion is located at 100 W. Lafayette St. and anchors Washington Square, the location of the first Lincoln-Douglas Debate.

Samantha Carlson's second grade class from Grand Ridge Grade School poses on the outside stairway of the Reddick Mansion in Ottawa. (Photo provided by Lorraine McCallister)