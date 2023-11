Mendota is reminding all residents that leaf pickup will continue, but leaves should be raked to the edge of the curb, not out into the roadway.

Crews will be picking up leaves for the next few weeks, as long as the weather allows.

Officials also reminded residents to check any outdoor hoses or spigots on houses, as with the temperatures starting to drop, that could lead to ruptured water lines.

The city burn pit is scheduled to close on Dec. 1.