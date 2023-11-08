Get presents for La Salle veterans home residents

The La Salle County Veterans Assistance Commission will be offering a wish tree to get Christmas presents for those residents in the Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle.

A tree will be set up with tags describing each resident and their needs for the public to use as guidance to purchase a new, unwrapped item as a gift. All presents will be due Dec. 1. The VAC is located at 4231 Progress Blvd, Unit 4, Peru.

“Fleeced shirts with no hoods, soda, Old Spice gift sets, and snacks are popular,” said Lissa Olson of the Veterans Assistance Commission.

For more information, go to the La Salle County Veterans Assistance Commission website at LasalleCountyVAC.com.