The DePue Unit School is inviting veterans in the community for a free breakfast 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at the school, 204 Pleasant St.

The breakfast will include a Mexican style breakfast of chorizo and eggs, as well as classic biscuits and gravy. DePue High School Student Council students will serve the food provided by cafeteria staff and high school Principal Susan Bruner.

Call 815-447-2121 to attend.