IVCC to host Terror in the Aisles show

Illinois Valley Community College will continue its tradition of staging of Terror in the Aisles on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre.

The one-night-only Halloween event features a series of borrowed and original spine-chilling tales written and performed by storytellers David Kuester and Tricia Kelly and an equally eerie cast comprising Azlyn Bachmann, Tyler Bienemann, McKenzie Bruce, Talon Cundiff, Natasha Delaney, Nicholas Graham, Austin Hack, Leonardo Ochoa, Gennaro Piccolo, Alyce Scott, Michael Shaw and Stephen Shaw.

The show opens at 7:30 p.m. It’s directed by Don Grant Zellmer and produced by Kuester. Chad Brokaw and William Bates are technical director and crew member.

Tickets are $10 each, but admission is free to IVCC students, faculty and staff.