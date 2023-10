OSF PromptCare at 1650 Midtown Road in Peru announced it will be open expanded hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

The walk-in clinic is designed to treat sudden minor illnesses and injuries.

PromptCare has an on-site lab, X-ray services and treatment rooms for minor procedures. Its phone number is 815-538-1351.

