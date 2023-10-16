Kilo of cocaine mailed to La Salle man, police say

A La Salle man awaits a Tuesday detention hearing after officers from multiple agencies allegedly seized from him a kilo of cocaine and two firearms.
Luis Y. Quinones-Pereira, 26, is charged with controlled substance trafficking, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Because of the size of the purported cocaine (a kilo is 2.2 pounds), the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office computed a mandatory sentencing range of 20-100 years.
Quinones-Pereira will be formally admonished when he appears Tuesday in La Salle County Circuit Court. He was brought before a judge on Monday, but an interpreter was not available to translate for Quinones-Pereira.
He was charged Friday after agents with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team, assisted of the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, La Salle Police Department, Ottawa Police Department and U.S. Postal Inspectors Office, tracked a suspicious package mailed from Puerto Rico.
Though the package was addressed to a woman, police determined Quinones-Pereira was the intended recipient.
“Agents conducted a controlled delivery of the package and as a result Quinones-Pereira was arrested,” police said in a Monday news release. “Additional residences connected to Quinones-Pereira where then searched and located was a pistol with extended magazines, an AR-15 style rifle along with items used on the packaging and delivery of narcotics.”