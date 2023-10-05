Ottawa fire department receives new tower ladder truck

The Ottawa Fire Department took possession Saturday of a 2023 Pierce Arrow XT 100 Tower Ladder, now known as “Truck 1.”

The journey to acquire this $1.5 million firefighting apparatus spanned nearly two years, during which efforts were put into its design and construction.

What sets Truck 1 apart is its features, said Ottawa Deputy Fire Chief Mike Mills. It not only maintains all the capabilities of former Tower 4 but also introduces advancements that enhance the department’s firefighting capabilities, Mills said. Notably, Truck 1 can be rapidly and safely set up, thanks to its design. A single firefighter can set up and operate the truck with a remote control, a process that would have previously required two firefighters and twice as much time with the city’s old tower truck, he said.

“Safety remains our top priority, and Truck 1 boasts several enhancements in this regard,” Mills said.

Self-leveling outriggers and aerial stabilizer cameras provide a top-down view for precise placement of aerial stabilizers. Additionally, safety mechanisms prevent accidental collisions with the apparatus while in motion. Furthermore, the ladder features a self-bedding option, ensuring safe retraction to the truck’s roof without any risk of damage.

Truck 1 is not yet in service for emergency calls. It awaits a mandatory third-party inspection, and the installation of customized equipment mounts to accommodate Ottawa Fire-specific gear. To ensure the safe and efficient operation of Truck 1, Pierce Manufacturing will conduct professional training for all the department’s firefighters.

“We anticipate that Truck 1 will be fully operational by the end of this month, ready to serve and protect the Ottawa community,” Mills said. “We extend our gratitude to Pierce Manufacturing and Macqueen Emergency for their collaboration in crafting this exceptional fire truck. It is an investment that will safeguard and serve the city of Ottawa for decades to come.”

A committee of firefighters played a pivotal role in bringing Truck 1 to life. The commitment included Lt. Wampler, Lt. Tieman, Lt. Johnson, Lt. Niewinski and firefighters Lair and Wheeler, Mills said.