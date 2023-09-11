Liz Bishop announces candidacy for Illinois 76th House District

Liz Bishop wants to bring a “fresh and balanced perspective” to the Illinois Legislature.

Bishop announced her candidacy for the Republican nomination to represent the 76th House District in a news release Friday. The 76th District includes La Salle, Bureau and DeKalb counties, including the cities of Ottawa, La Salle, Peru, DeKalb and Spring Valley.

Bishop served as Republican precinct committeeman from La Salle and as the Illinois GOP deputy state central committeewoman.

“We need representation that understands our community’s heartbeat, is approachable and is unyieldingly committed to working for the betterment of every resident. Liz Bishop embodies these attributes,” Former La Salle County Sheriff, Tom Templeton said in a news release.

State Rep. Lance Yednock, D-Ottawa, recently announced he is not seeking reelection.

“I believe in collaboration, open dialogue and a governance style that is rooted in understanding and acting upon the needs of our community,” Bishop said in the release. “My goal is to usher in an era where the residents of District 76 feel truly represented, where their concerns are addressed proactively and where we make decisions collectively for our shared future.”

Bishop said in the release that she is determined to serve with integrity, authenticity and a commitment to deliver positive change.

For information about Liz Bishop and her campaign, go to electlizbishop.com.