La Salle Foundation’s Quiet Fest to kick off with silent disco Sept. 28

The City of La Salle Foundation’s inaugural fundraiser, Quiet Fest, will begin with a silent disco on Thursday, Sept. 28 in La Salle’s Pocket Park, the green space located in the 500 block of 1st Street next to Petals by Peyton.

Silent discos utilize earbuds and bluetooth technology to stream music to individuals on channels that eliminate public noise.

Quiet Fest is a roving arts and music festival which will be held Sept. 28 through Sept. 30 at participating businesses and venues throughout LaSalle.

“When we started planning this event, we wanted to be really conscious of the city’s noise ordinances,” Foundation Founder Dani Piland said. “Calling the event Quiet Fest was a cute way of making sure everyone knew we were trying hard to bring live music to town without breaking the rules.”

The foundation’s mission is to support community and economic development with an eye toward creative, sustainable growth that acknowledges La Salle’s history and natural resources and prioritizes social and economic justice.

“We’re all on the same team here, so adding creative events like the silent disco helps us do something different and valuable in the community while also demonstrating our eagerness to work with City officials to continue building a sustainable, bright future for La Salle,” Piland said.

The foundation’s initiatives are informed by community needs, relationships with stakeholders and an approach that creates a response to problems with thoughtful, innovative and evidence-based solutions.

The Foundation can be found on Facebook. For questions, to make a donation or get involved, email the Foundation at cityoflasallefoundation@gmail.com.