Bureau County police blotter: September 11, 2023

Maurice D. Morris, 46, of Oak Forest was cited by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office at 2:55 a.m. Sept. 7 at IL Hwy 40 at IL Hwy 92 for disobeying a traffic control device.
Devonte L. Williams, 28, of Granville was cited by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office at 6:56 a.m. Sept. 7 at 225 B St. in Buda for driving with a revoked/suspended license.
Darrell J. Kessler, 40, of Spring Valley was cited by the Spring Valley Police Department at 11:26 p.m. Sept. 7 at the intersection of Spalding and Erie streets in Spring Valley for driving under the influence of alcohol, aggravated fleeing, attempt to elude a police officer, disobeying stop sign, illegal transportation of alcohol and speeding.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.