Waves at South Shore under new ownership

A week after the closure of Quickie Subs, owners Mark Ross and Nick Ross have announced they will open a new restaurant within the next week.

The couple will now operate Waves at South Shore, located at 2380 Water St. in Peru. It will offer customer favorites, such as the Italian Beef, meatballs, banana pudding and frosted brownies.

Mark Ross said they moved locations because the limited space made it difficult to keep up with the demand and the event space above created an issue with parking on the weekends.

“It was a situation that wasn’t going to get any better,” he said. “We had an opportunity to move and we made a move to a better location with more storage and a full kitchen and we’re extremely happy for that.”

Ross said the expanded kitchen allows for more menu items, such as grilled chicken sandwiches, burgers, fries, and tacos.

They have not announced the hours of operation.

Owner Mark Ross moved from Dallas to open the shop with his husband Nick (Langloss) Ross, a graduate of La Salle-Peru High School, in June. They announced they would be closing the shop on its Facebook page Friday, Sept. 1.

For information and a full announcement, visit Waves at South Shore Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61551128755214.