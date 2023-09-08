Ottawa Chamber Executive Director Jeff Hettrick to retire Sept. 30

The Ottawa Chamber Executive Board has announced the upcoming retirement of Executive Director Jeff Hettrick, effective Sept. 30.

Hettrick joined the Chamber in late January 2020 and worked to make it an approachable organization, with benefits for the member businesses and the community.

During the Covid pandemic, the Chamber shifted focus to evaluating information, sorting through programs and grants and then distributing reliable news to area businesses.

Hettrick also led the charge for the area communities and chambers to work together on common issues affecting the river valley area.

Hettrick has also coordinated with the city of Ottawa on economic development issues including a commercial property open house, a vacant business location datasheet and helped communicate business issues to local elected officials.

Julia Petterson will continue as Member Services Coordinator and continue operations as the board seeks a new Executive Director.