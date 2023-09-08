La Salle County police reports: September 8, 2023

Taivon D. Miles, 29, of Mendota was picked up by Mendota police on two La Salle County warrants for failure to appear (driving while suspended) at 9:36 p.m. Thursday in his residence.

Meghan W. Caley, 38, of Mendota was charged by Mendota police with driving while suspended at 11:21 p.m. Thursday.

Jamie J. Christman, 27, of Mendota turned himself in to Peru police on an outstanding warrant at 8:58 a.m. Thursday.

Jerone Jones, 41, homeless was charged by Peru police with driving while suspended and speeding. At 7:42 p.m. Wednesday at Fifth and Orleans streets.

Chevelle L. Hazelwood, 44, of LaMoille was charged by Peru police with unlawful possession of a controlled substance at 9:08 p.m. Tuesday at Fifth and Pulaski streets.