September 08, 2023
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioLocal EventsGames and PuzzlesStarved Rock Country

La Salle County police reports: September 8, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
emergency lights

Taivon D. Miles, 29, of Mendota was picked up by Mendota police on two La Salle County warrants for failure to appear (driving while suspended) at 9:36 p.m. Thursday in his residence.

Meghan W. Caley, 38, of Mendota was charged by Mendota police with driving while suspended at 11:21 p.m. Thursday.

Jamie J. Christman, 27, of Mendota turned himself in to Peru police on an outstanding warrant at 8:58 a.m. Thursday.

Jerone Jones, 41, homeless was charged by Peru police with driving while suspended and speeding. At 7:42 p.m. Wednesday at Fifth and Orleans streets.

Chevelle L. Hazelwood, 44, of LaMoille was charged by Peru police with unlawful possession of a controlled substance at 9:08 p.m. Tuesday at Fifth and Pulaski streets.