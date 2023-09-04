Bureau County police blotter: September 4, 2023

Walker Smith, 23, of Marseilles was cited by the Spring Valley Police Department at 2:28 a.m. Sept. 2 at the intersection of Dakota Street and Strong Avenue for driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol and speeding.
Benjamin Humphrey, 39, of Spring Valley was picked up by the Spring Valley Police Department at 1:42 a.m. Sept. 3 at the intersection of Saint Paul and Spalding streets on a warrant arrest.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.