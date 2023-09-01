Bureau County police blotter: September 1, 2023

Ashli N. Dailey, 29, of Wyanet was picked up by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department at 6:22 p.m. Aug. 30 at 304 E. Front St. in Wyanet on a failure to appear warrant.
Eric Vizcarra, 19, of Neponset was cited by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department at 6:08 a.m. Aug. 31 at 1992 1350 N. Ave. in Neponset on complaints of failure to report an accident to police authority.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.