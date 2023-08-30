La Salle County police reports: August 30, 2023

Efrain Magallanes Jr., 24, of Mendota, was picked up by Mendota police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (dangerous drugs) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Carlie M. Craig, 34, of La Salle, was charged by Peru police with retail theft at 10:05 a.m. Tuesday at Hy-Vee.
Kelly R. Powell, 45, of Peru, was charged by Peru police with a city ordinance citation (vaccination of dogs) at 10:30 a.m. Monday at her residence.
Carrie A. Quitno, 34, of Ottawa, was charged by Peru police with retail theft at 6:32 p.m. Sunday at Walmart.
Jamie L. Auchincloss, 40, of Spring Valley, was charged by Peru police with unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle and possession of methamphetamine at 6:50 p.m. Sunday at Shooting Park Road and Sycamore Street.
Lizbeth Castillo, 29, of Spring Valley, was charged by Peru police with DUI, improper lane usage and no insurance at 3:29 a.m. Sunday at U.S. 6 and Terminal Road.
Michael S. Watts, 64, of Peru, was charged with DUI, driving in the wrong lane, no insurance and expired registration sticker at 1:24 a.m. Sunday at Seventh and Orleans streets.
Richard C. Hyson, 47, of La Salle, was charged with failure to report an accident to police authority at 12:25 p.m. Saturday on Route 251 and Shooting Park Road.
Ricky A. Dearing, 59, of Peru, was charged by Peru police with DUI, one headlight, no insurance, expired registration sticker and illegal transportation of alcohol at 9:43 p.m. Friday at Sixth and Orleans streets.
Joshua P. Swietek, 23, of Spring Valley, was charged by Peru police with domestic battery at 9:41 p.m. Friday at 5251 Trompeter Rd.
Steven King, 56, of La Salle, was charged by Ottawa police with criminal trespass Monday at Walmart.
Dalton D. Turner, 29, of Tonica, was charged by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office with domestic battery at 12:23 a.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 400 block of Uncas Street in Tonica.
Denise E. Blanquet, 41, of Leland, was charged by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office with domestic battery at 1:12 a.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 4600 block of East 18th Road in Leland Township.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.