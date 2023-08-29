Peru police warn of home repair scam

The Peru Police Department received a report of a possible home repair scam that occurred Monday.

Several men in a maroon pickup truck went to a home in Peru, claiming to have completed prior concrete work and looking to do more. This was untrue as the homeowner used a different local company, Peru police said.

The Peru Police Department offered these tips for homeowners.

How can you tell if a contractor might not be reputable?

Here are some tactics scammers use, according to Peru police:

Scammers knock on your door looking for business because they are “in the area.”

Scammers say they have materials left over from a previous job.

Scammers pressure you for an immediate decision.

Scammers ask you to pay for everything up front or only accept cash.

Scammers ask you to get any required building permits.

Scammers suggest you borrow money from a lender they know.

The best defense is not to open the door to a stranger and if you are in doubt or feel threatened, lock your door and call 911.