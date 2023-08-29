La Salle County grand jury: August 29, 2023

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments: Daniel Solano, 43, of Streator (two counts of retail theft); Michael Schaefer, 23, of Ottawa (burglary); Brent Valdez, 44, of Ottawa (burglary; unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Miguel Vazquez Perez, 34, of Ottawa (aggravated battery); Charlotte Larrow, 32, of Peru (retail theft; forgery); Brittany Debeck, 32, of Mendota (unlawful possession of methamphetamine); Cyrene McKinley, 30, of East Moline (driving while revoked); Christopher Leone, 44, homeless (two counts of aggravated battery); Gaven Kelchner, 24, of La Salle (resisting a peace officer); Darius White, 49, of Ottawa (driving while revoked).