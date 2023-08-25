Streator man charged with child porn

A Streator man could face up to five years in prison if convicted of child pornography.
Lamar J. Eichhorn, 45, of Streator, was charged Thursday with one count of possession of child pornography, a Class 3 felony carrying a possible prison sentence of two to five years. Bond was set at $10,000.
In a Friday press release, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said Eichhorn was charged following an investigation assisted by the Streator Police Department, La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Illinois Attorney Generals Office High Tech Crimes Bureau.
Investigators with the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office are members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.