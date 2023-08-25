Sheridan man charged with firing shots in standoff fit for trial

A Sheridan man charged with firing shots at two men, injuring one, before mounting a 10-hour armed standoff has been found fit to stand trial.
Jeffrey L. Plique, 56, appeared Friday in La Salle County Circuit Court for arraignment on three felony charges led by aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony carrying up to 30 years in prison. He was charged following a standoff with multiple agencies Oct. 22, 20022, in Sheridan.
While the case was pending, however, Plique’s mental health was called into question and defense attorney Jordan Kielian requested a mental health exam. Plique was deemed unfit for trial – that is, he lacked the ability to assist his counsel at trial – and then turned over to the Department of Human Services for treatment.
Plique appears to have responded favorably to in-patient treatment. While mental health records remain under seal, both Kielian and Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Jeremiah Adams acknowledged in open court Plique now is ready to stand trial.
Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. remanded Plique to La Salle County Jail. Bond previously was set at $3 million. Plique will next appear Oct. 27 for a motions hearing.
Ten months ago, Plique allegedly fired at two men, one of whom was struck in the thigh, and then sought refuge in a Sheridan residence. The ensuing standoff ended after the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office fired tear gas into the house, inducing Plique to surrender.