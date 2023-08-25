La Salle County police reports: August 25, 2023

Rachel F. Raulerson, 23, of Oglesby, was charged by Oglesby police with domestic battery at 5:26 a.m. Friday at a location in the 300 block of East Walnut Street.
Charles V. Bernhardt, 34, of Oglesby, was charged with Oglesby police with fleeing or attempting to elude police plus multiple traffic charges 7:12 p.m. Thursday outside 131 E. Walnut St.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.