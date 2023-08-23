Illinois Valley faces the heat

Heat indexes reached the 110s across Northern Illinois on Wednesday, including a heat index of 120 degrees in Morris and 114 in Peru as of 2 p.m.

Excessive heat and humidity is expected to continue Thursday, with peak afternoon heat indexes expected to be 105 to 115. A cold front will then bring an end to the heat as it shifts southward into the area late Thursday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service Chicago.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Oglesby Mayor Jason Curran shares an ice cream bar with Remi Eichelkraut on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at the Oglesby City Hall. Curran celebrated his birthday by handing out free ice cream bars and popsicles as a treat to beat the heat. Oglesby City Hall, 110 E. Walnut St., will serve as a cooling center Thursday should residents need it. (Scott Anderson)

Some heat and humidity will linger Friday. Another chance of storms in the evening. Cooler weather with high temperatures in the low 80s and high 70s are expected Saturday and Sunday.

Individuals should take extra precautions if they work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Call 911 if they are experiencing heat stroke.

Some Illinois Valley residents took the opportunity to cool off, either by swimming and rafting in the Vermilion River near Oglesby, or Mayor Jason Curran passing out ice cream sandwiches to celebrate his birthday from Oglesby City Hall, which is a cooling center.

As heat indexes surpass 110, check on loved ones and keep pets indoors as much as possible. If you need a reprieve from the heat, here are some local cooling centers to help beat the heat.

La Salle Library, 305 Marquette St. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Marseilles City Hall, 209 Lincoln St., 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Mendota Area Senior Services at the Mendota Civic Center, 1901 Merwin Drive, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mendota Police Department, 607 Eighth Ave.

Oglesby City Hall, 110 E. Walnut St., 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Ottawa Police and Fire Station, 301 W. Lafayette St., 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Ottawa Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday

Ottawa PADS shelter, 1120 Canal St., remains open to the public

Ottawa City Hall, 301 W. Madison St., 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday

Ottawa Salvation Army, 516 W. Madison St., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday

Ottawa Open Table Church, 910 Columbus St., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday

Peru City Hall, 1901 Fourth St., until 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday

Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St., to 9 p.m.

Streator Salvation Army, 126 S. Bloomington St.

Utica Village Hall, 801 Clark St., 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday

Utica Library, 224 Mill St., 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday

– Caryn Brown of Shaw Media also contributed to this report.