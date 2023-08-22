Free swim night set Thursday at Riordan Pool in Ottawa

An anonymous donor is sponsoring a free family swim night at Riordan Pool in Ottawa from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24.

Thursday is expected to be a scorcher of a day. High temperatures are predicted to be 95 to 99 degrees and heat indexes will climb as high as 110 to 115 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Chicago. Temperatures will cool down into the 70s during the evening, forecasters said.

The new $6.7 million, 9,700 square foot Riordan Pool opened in June.

Pool hours until Sept. 3 are as follows: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; non to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.