Streator Eagle 6 named Chamber’s August 2023 business of the month

Streator Eagle 6 was named the Streator Area Chamber of Commerce’s August 2023 business of the month.

Each month the chamber recognized outstanding local businesses or organizations.

Streator Eagle 6, 301 Dannys Drive, is a six screen, community movie theater serving La Salle County. The theater offers gift cards, private events and fundraising opportunities.

Each summer, Streator Eagle 6 partners with local businesses and organizations to host a free kids summer series. Thursdays they offer sensory friendly showings, known as their Eagle for All program.

Visit www.streatorchamber.com for more information on the chamber or call 815-672-2921 to make a nomination.