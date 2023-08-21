Special prosecutor sought for La Salle County Board member’s case

A La Salle County Board member could face up to a year in La Salle County Jail if convicted of misdemeanor domestic battery; but a special prosecutor will be brought in to prosecute Beth Findley-Smith.
Findley-Smith, 38, of Somonauk appeared Monday in La Salle County Circuit Court for a bond hearing on the charge filed at 8:21 p.m. Saturday at Sixth and Plain streets in Peru. Bond was set at $3,000.
Findley-Smith was expected to post $300 and to be released from La Salle County Jail with supplemental conditions including no contact with the victim.
In open court, assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Kelley Porter said Findley-Smith was charged after she splashed an individual with a drink and slapped their face during an argument in a car, prosecutors said.
Porter asked Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. to set the case over for Oct. 5 for appearance with counsel. Attorney David Shestokas of Orland Park entered his appearance on Findley-Smith’s behalf. Porter also advised Ryan the State’s Attorney’s Office would seek a special prosecutor.
After the hearing, La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro said he would contact the Appellate Prosecutor’s Office and turn over all pertinent reports for the office’s review.
“It is a clear conflict for me to prosecute the case,” Navarro said.
Findley-Smith (R-Somonauk) was elected in November 2022 in District 4. She has held elected positions as South Ottawa Township trustee, South Ottawa Township supervisor and precinct committeeperson. She also is an organizer for La Salle County YANA! (You Are Not Alone) and serves as the second vice-chair in the La Salle County Republican Party.