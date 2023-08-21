La Salle County police reports: August 21, 2023

Kenneth D. Schuh Jr., 35, homeless, was charged by Ottawa police with criminal trespass to a residence and resisting arrest Thursday in the 2700 block of Cherie Lane.
Karen A. Urive Garcia, 29, of Carol Stream, was charged by Ottawa police with driving while suspended, speeding and no taillight Saturday at Columbus and Joliet streets.
Charles James Verduzco, 51, homeless, was charged with misdemeanor battery and criminal trespass Saturday in the 1100 block of Canal Street.
Miguel Vaquez-Perez, 34, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with DUI, aggravated battery to a peace officer, no insurance, speeding, improper lane use, disobeying a stop sign and resisting a peace officer Sunday in the 900 block of Chestnut Street.
Rodolfo Guerrero-Garay, 38, of Omaha, Nebraska, was charged by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, no valid driver’s license, no insurance, disobeying a stop sign and illegal transportation of alcohol at 3:05 a.m. Sunday on Route 23 and U.S. 52 in Freedom Township.
Heather Vahl, 21, of Streator, was charged by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office with driving while suspended and no insurance at 4:51 p.m. Sunday at Route 23 and Interstate 80 in Ottawa.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.