Princeton resident injured in house fire

A Princeton resident was rescued from a house fire Friday and taken to a hospital with injuries.

Additionally, two firefighters suffered injuries that were not life-threatening in the response, Princeton Deputy Fire Chief Brian Carrington said

Princeton firefighters were dispatched about 1 p.m. to a fire on the 200 block of West Clark Street, arriving to heavy fire on the first and second floors. Firefighters also were alerted to a resident still in the house, Carrington said.

Firefighters put out a hot spot on the porch roof of a residential fire of the 200 block of West Clark Street in Princeton on Friday, July 28, 2023. Neighbors brought bottled water to help the firefighters to combat the 100-degree plus heat index. (Kevin Hieronymus)

The Mutual Aid Box Alarm System was activated, sending assistance from neighboring fire departments. Carrington said temperatures in the mid-90s with heat indices in the 110s played a factor in calling for additional resources.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to investigate the cause of the fire, which is unknown as of Friday afternoon. Firefighters did not have an update on the resident who was injured in the fire as of Friday afternoon, saying more information could be released Saturday.