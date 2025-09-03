CCL/ESCC Week 1 Notebook: Mount Carmel, Brother Rice among big winners

Here are highlights and notes from Week 1 results around the Chicago Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic Conference.

Mount Carmel outlasts Ohio’s Archbishop Moeller

Entering as the No. 1 team in 8A, Mount Carmel scored a come-from-behind victory on a national stage. Behind a stellar effort from quarterback Emmett Dowling, a Mount Carmel legacy, the Caravan navigated a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter and converted a 2-point play to beat the No. 1-ranked program in the state of Ohio, Archbishop Moeller, 43-42 in Ironton, Ohio.

“We were ready for that moment,” Dowling said in a text message. “We knew we were going to score and go for the win... Our team’s biggest strengths are that we are tough and when adversity hits, we don’t back down from it.... Before the game, we thought about all of the big plays the team was going to make.”

Dowling totaled over 400 yards and threw for four touchdowns in the game. A three-time defending 7A state champion, Mount Carmel faced a seven-point deficit before scoring on a Nathan Samuels rushing touchdown on the final play of the fourth quarter. Dowling then rolled out and found wide receiver Quentin Burrell, a highly-touted 2027 prospect, for the 2-point conversion to clinch the Caravan victory.

“Emmett’s not going to shy away from the moment,” Mount Carmel head coach Jordan Lynch said. “When the lights come on, no one will compete harder than that kid. What I saw was a kid who didn’t flinch. He threw a pick-six early, but he threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns after that. I think that says a lot about him.”

Mount Carmel will kick off CCL/ESCC action with a home game against St. Rita on Friday night. The Caravan have controlled this matchup in recent seasons, outscoring the Mustangs 101-10 in the last three games, all of which were victories. St. Rita will try for its first win over Mount Carmel since 2017.

“We’ve played each other over 100 times in our history and it’s a huge matchup between two of the best teams in the Catholic League,” Lynch said. “The kids come from the same neighborhood. They know each other, they competed against each other in grammar school and now they get to compete against each other in high school. It’s going to be a tough, gritty and physical matchup.”

Marist rushing offense shines in loss at St. Rita

Despite a 28-21 loss against St. Rita, Marist running back Kevin Bartolotta turned in a stellar individual effort, carrying the ball 27 times for 180 yards and three touchdowns including a 67-yarder in the second half, which was the longest play from scrimmage.

The RedHawks, who entered Week 1 as the No. 6 team in 8A, ran the ball early and often against St. Rita, with Bartolotta logging 19 carries for over 100 yards by the end of the first half. A strength of this Marist team is its offensive line, which is anchored by a pair of Division I recruits in Rico Schrieber (Purdue) and Danzel Newell (New Mexico).

“I was really proud of Kevin and his performance on Friday,” Marist head coach Mike Fitzgerald said. “He waited his turn behind a really good running back last year and we knew he had talent. He has speed, power and he’s extremely physical. He’s one of the toughest kids I’ve coached and I was really happy with the way he played. The offensive line also did a great job to make some holes for him.”

Marist will have another big CCL tilt this week, as the RedHawks are scheduled to host Brother Rice on Friday night for the Battle of Pulaski, a historic rivalry between the two esteemed programs. While each of the last two matchups have been decided by one score, Marist has emerged victorious both times. Brother Rice is seeking its first win over the RedHawks since 2021.

“We have three guys back on the offensive line and those are guys who gained a lot of experience last year, so those are the guys we’re going to lean on,” Fitzgerald said. “They’ve been through the Catholic League before... Brother Rice is a talented team and they’re well coached. They have dynamic players on both sides of the ball and their defensive line is pretty darn good. They have some scholarship guys up front and it will be strength on strength in the trenches.”

Brother Rice rolls over Valparaiso

The No. 3 ranked team in 7A in Week 1, Brother Rice dominated Valparaiso (IN) to open the season 1-0. With Army quarterback recruit C.J. Gray and an array of skill players spearheading the charge, the Crusaders rolled for a 43-19 victory over the Vikings.

Running backs Jaylin Green and Jameson Davis shouldered the load on the ground, with Green taking the ball 11 times for 114 yards and two touchdowns while Davis added 39 yards and a score on five carries. Gray threw for 111 yards and two touchdowns, one of which went to wide receiver Darrion Clinton, who reeled in two catches for 42 yards in the win.

“We showed good leadership,” Brother Rice head coach Casey Quedenfeld said. “It’s always great when you return your quarterback and we’re returning a lot of experienced players. We have guys who’ve played in meaningful CCL football games... I think any kid could step up in any given week. Some of our guys are more recruited for college than others, but some of our most impactful guys will change from week to week.”

Linebackers Sean McGann (seven tackles) and Charlie Barkmeier (six tackles) played key roles in Brother Rice’s win over Valparaiso, while lineman Brayden Parks (five tackles) and defensive back Cayden Stewart (five tackles) each stepped up as well. Armed with talent at multiple grade levels, the Crusaders are aiming for their first double-digit winning season since 2021. A rivalry win over Marist would help the team’s cause.

“Coach Fitzgerald does a great job over there,” Quedenfeld said. “I’m excited for our kids to see a group that’s very talented and well coached... They have great size and a really good running attack. It’s going to be a tall order for us to get after them.”

Robbie Gould wins first game at St. Viator

Former Chicago Bear and longtime NFL kicker Robbie Gould earned his first victory as a CCL/ESCC head football coach on Saturday, helping the St. Viator Lions earn a 22-19 win over Marian Catholic.

Fittingly, a key contributor was junior kicker Alex Niemiec, who converted a pair of field goals, including a 49-yarder, the longest in school history. Wynn Phillipi dominated on the defensive line, posting three sacks, four tackles for loss and one forced fumble.

Senior linebacker Star Gu recorded 10 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery to aid the Lions, who are seeking a return to the playoffs after finishing 4-5 last season.

Brothers Tommy, Jake Thies stand out for Fenwick

Senior running back Tommy Thies rushed for two touchdowns, while junior brother Jake Thies totaled over 100 yards on offense and made two defensive highlights, an interception and a forced fumble, during Fenwick’s 40-13 victory over DePaul Prep on Friday.

Quarterback Jamen Williams was in rhythm throughout the night, completing 13 of 17 passes for 178 yards and four touchdowns. Fenwick (No. 4 in 6A) is looking to improve on an 8-3 season in 2024 and the Friars will have a chance to start 2-0 with a home game against Oak Park-River Forest on Friday night.

Ranked CCL/ESCC teams fare well in Week 1

Nearly all of the CCL/ESCC teams who entered Week 1 ranked in the AP Poll opened the season with victories.

In 8A, Loyola rallied behind sophomore quarterback Matthew Lee, who helped the Ramblers pull out a 21-14 win against Merrillville (IN). In 6A, wide receiver Jake Cestone caught five passes for 131 yards and two scores to propel Nazareth past Kankakee 33-12.

In 5A, quarterback Brock Phillip dazzled in his varsity debut for St. Francis, throwing for 346 yards and four touchdowns while adding a rushing touchdown to lead the Spartans over Kenwood 38-34. Also winning in 5A was Providence Catholic, who left no doubt during a 49-14 victory against Wheaton Academy.

Montini (No. 1 in 4A) picked up a notable win against Lumen Christi (MI), with Johnny Louise booting a pair of 42-yard field goals to lift the Broncos over the Titans 20-16. Down in 3A, IC Catholic (No. 3 in 3A) cruised for a 33-7 win against St. Mary’s South Side. Falling short of victory in Week 1 was Joliet Catholic (No. 7 in 6A), who conceded a 24-14 loss to Lyons Township despite a 166-yard passing effort from quarterback Lucas Simulick.

Unranked CCL/ESCC teams who picked up victories in Week 1 were Niles Notre Dame (13-12 over Washington), Carmel Catholic (52-13 over Grayslake Central), St. Laurence (19-0 over Chicago King), Benet Academy (18-8 over Hillcrest) and Leo (46-2 over Dunbar).