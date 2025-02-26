IC Catholic returns to IHSA dual team state after dominating win over Niles Notre Dame

IC Catholic vs. Notre Dame Class 2A Dual Team Wrestling Sectional IC Catholic's Isaac Barrientos holds down Niles Notre Dame's Michael Keany in their 190-pound match at the Class 2A Wheeling Dual Team Sectional on Tuesday. (Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local/Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local)

WHEELING – For much of the season, IC Catholic tried to build momentum for when it mattered the most. The Knights picked up strong tournament wins and finishes throughout the season, but in the back of their minds, IC Catholic wanted to be in the right spot when it mattered the most.

It’s fair to say IC Catholic has executed its plan to perfection.

The Knights started their run by winning the Chicago Catholic League at the end of January. That continued to a team regional title, 12 state qualifiers and three individual state champions and seven other placers.

IC Catholic showed it’s got all the momentum it needs at Tuesday night’s Class 2A Wheeling Dual Team Sectional. The Knights dominated the night against Niles Notre Dame, picking up a 49-27 win to return back to state for the first time since 2023.

“It means a lot,” junior Brody Kelly said. “You train all year with these guys. We work really hard in the room. It means a lot to go down, to stay with these guys, and hopefully we can stay tight.”

IC Catholic will travel down to Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington, Ill. on Friday where it will take on Geneseo in the Class 2A quarterfinals.

The Knights flexed the strength of their lineup nearly from the start of Tuesday’s dual. After forfeiting their first match at 126 pounds, IC Catholic won eight of the next nine matches, winning three by fall and two more by technical fall.

IC Catholic vs. Notre Dame Class 2A Dual Team Wrestling Sectional IC Catholic's Aidan Arnett, left, wrestles with Notre Dame's Jake Luczak in the 150-pound match during the Class 2A Wheeling Dual Team Sectional on Tuesday. (Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local/Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local)

Seniors Deven Casey (138) and Nate Brown (165) and Kelly each won by fall while freshmen Aidan Arnett (150) and Isaac Barrientos (190) each took their matches by technical fall. Sophomore Joey Pontrelli (144) won by decision and senior John Goggin (215), sophomore Max Combee (132) and freshman Drew Murrante (106) each won by forfeit.

The Knights forfeited their final two matches after securing the win.

Much like IC Catholic built momentum up to this point of the season, the Knights built off each other Tuesday night to secure the win.

“We got a lot of tough hammers in our lineup,” IC Catholic coach Danny Alcocer said. “Once one guy starts winning, then the other guys want to win, and they see him get a pin, and then they want to get a pin, or a tech fall, or whatever may happen. But the momentum is real in these dual meets, and that’s what we like to see.”

IC Catholic also continued its dominance despite not having a senior-heavy lineup. The Knights have a mix of different ages on the team, each bringing different experience levels.

Inexperience hasn’t stopped IC Catholic from reaching its goals this season. Alcocer doesn’t care what weight a dual starts. He knows his wrestlers will be ready.

“We’re very confident at whatever weight they draw that our guys are going to be ready to step on the mat, give their best effort,” Alcocer said. “That’s what we train all year long for. It’s showing now in the postseason.”

The Knights hope to continue to finish with that momentum for the rest of the weekend. IC Catholic will be making its third trip to dual team state and will try to not only win its first state championship but earn its first-ever trophy.

With momentum on their side, the Knights don’t doubt they can get it done.

“We’re looking forward to finishing it,” Kelly said. “Finish it in dominating fashion, hopefully get some matches back from state and win it as a team.”