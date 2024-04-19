District 158 names Rita Castans as new Huntley athletic director

Rita Castans has steadily worked her way up the career ladder since 2017 in District 158 and now will take over the area’s most successful high school athletic program.

Castans was officially hired as Huntley’s new athletic director at Thursday’s school board meeting. She succeeds Glen Wilson, who is moving back to the classroom for the 2024-25 school year after seven years as Red Raiders AD.

Castans has spent her entire career in District 158, starting as a PE teacher at Marlowe Middle School in 2009. She worked in that position until 2017, when she started five years as Marlowe’s assistant principal and AD.

Since 2022, Castans has been Wellness Department Chair of Physical Education, Health and Driver’s Education for grades 6-12 in District 158.

“I’m beyond grateful to be given the opportunity to lead Huntley High School athletics,” Castans said. “It is so special that I get to pursue my dreams in the same district I started my educational career 15 years ago.

“It is with great privilege that I have the opportunity to continue to honor and build upon our very successful athletic programs.”

Huntley has dominated many sports in the Fox Valley Conference in recent years, as is evident by the Red Raiders winning the Northwest Herald’s All-Sports Award for eight consecutive years. That is given each year to the school with the best boys and girls sports finishes in conference competition.

Huntley is the largest FVC school, with an enrollment of 2,996.

“Rita’s longevity in the district, combined with her background, connections and leadership skills, will bring a fresh, holistic approach to our high school athletics program,” D-158 superintendent Jessica Lombard said. “We are excited to welcome her to this position.”

Castans earned her bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and a master’s in sports management at Western Illinois University. She played basketball there on a full athletic scholarship. She earned her master’s degree in educational leadership from the American College of Education.

“We are excited for the next chapter of Huntley sports under Rita’s leadership,” principal Marcus Belin said. “Her exceptional qualifications, commitment to excellence and passion for sports will benefit our student athletes and teh Huntley community.”