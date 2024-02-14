Here’s what to know on the IHSA sanctioning girls flag football

2023 Chicago Bears The Chicago Bears hosted the high school girls flag football state championship last fall at Halas Hall. The IHSA announced Wednesday that girls flag football will become a sanctioned sport. Photo courtesy of the Chicago Bears and Chicago Public Schools Athletic Administration. (Joe Pearson)

The IHSA announced Wednesday the addition of girls flag football as a sanctioned sport. The move comes after the sport has experienced exponential growth in the state the last few years.

Here’s what fans need to know about the newest sport.

When will it start?

Girls flag football is set to start during the 2024-25 school year, with state finals taking place Oct. 11-12. The announcement came Wednesday after the IHSA board of directors approved the sanctioning at its Feb. 4 meeting.

The sport joins a list of recently added sports — girls wrestling (2022), Esports (2022), boys and girls lacrosse (2018) and competitive dance (2013) — which conducted their first state series over the past decade.

“The addition of girls flag football furthers the IHSA mission of creating participation opportunities for high school students in Illinois,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a release. “The sport has experienced significant growth in a short amount of time, and our member schools are excited to see it become an IHSA sport. The Chicago Public Schools Athletic Administration and the Chicago Bears both deserve significant praise for their grassroots efforts in shepherding and supporting the growth of girls flag football in Illinois.”

How new is the sport?

Wednesday’s move comes after teams started forming in 2021.

The Chicago Public League held an inaugural postseason tournament in 2021 before partnering with the Chicago Bears to hold a state championship event at Halas Hall in 2022 and 2023. The league expanded to over 50 teams in 2022, according to the CPL, and over 100 teams in 2023.

Lane Tech defeated Phillips in the fall to win the second Chicago Bears state series this past fall. Glenbrook North, Guilford, Lane, Phillips, Proviso East, Resurrection, Stevenson, Stagg and Willowbrook each advanced to the state series last season.

Back of the Yard won the title in 2021, and Willowbrook captured the title in 2022.

“By providing opportunities for talented girls and women, we will be able to follow some of the world’s best athletes competing on local, national and international platforms, leading to the 2028 Summer Olympics,” Chicago Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren said. “The Chicago Bears remain committed to aggressively championing the growth of girls flag football. This is the beginning, but access and equity begin with these historical first moments that make the Chicago Bears, and me personally, inspired for the future of girls’ flag football for generations to come.”

How many teams will there be to start?

The sport’s first season will feature plenty of teams. The IHSA said over 100 teams have committed to the first year, while nearly 40 teams expressed interest for 2025.

The IHSA girls flag football advisory committee will finalize the rulebook and structure of the state series at upcoming meetings, according to the IHSA. Individuals interested in becoming officials can begin licensing on May 1.

The IHSA will also create a request for proposals in order to find sites interested in hosting the state finals at an upcoming board meeting.

“There is a lot of work to done before we crown the first IHSA girls flag football state champion,” IHSA Assistant Executive Director Tracie Henry said. “We have a group of people who are dedicated to seeing the sport flourish and putting on a first-class state tournament.”