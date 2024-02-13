February 13, 2024
Wrestling: Here are the 2024 IHSA state qualifiers from the Suburban Life area

Boys state meet this weekend, girls Feb. 23-24

By Joshua Welge
Wheaton North’s Thomas Fulton, top, wrestles Geneva’s Peyton Marzen in the 157-pound final during the Class 3A Conant wrestling sectional on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024 in Hoffman Estates.

Wheaton North’s Thomas Fulton, top, wrestles Geneva’s Peyton Marzen in the 157-pound final during the Class 3A Conant wrestling sectional on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024 in Hoffman Estates. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

The stages are set for both the boys and girls wrestling IHSA individual state tournaments. The boys will compete at Champaign’s State Farm Center this Thursday through Saturday, while the girls will travel to Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena on Feb. 23-24.

Here is a list of wrestlers from the Suburban Life coverage area who will compete in their respective state tournaments.

Boys state qualifiers

NameSchoolWeightClass
Aleksander RamosNazareth1061A
Charlie DvorakNazareth1131A
Lincoln HogerWheaton Academy1261A
Andrew FowlerNazareth1501A
Chasen KazmierczakWheaton Academy1501A
Jaylen TorresSt. Francis2851A
Allen WooMontini1062A
Kannon JudyckiIC Catholic Prep1132A
Mikey MalizzioMontini1132A
Edgar MosqueraRiverside-Brookfield1132A
Mikey WallaceHinsdale South1132A
Deven CaseyIC Catholic Prep1202A
Isaac MayoraMontini1202A
Julian VallianatosLemont1262A
Josh VazquezMontini1262A
Kam LuifMontini1322A
Omar SamayoaIC Catholic Prep1322A
Cory ZatorLemont1322A
Jeremy HufMontini1382A
Carter MikolajczakLemont1382A
Bryson SpauldingIC Catholic Prep1382A
Josh GonzalezRiverside-Brookfield1442A
Pat MullenIC Catholic Prep1442A
Brody KellyIC Catholic Prep1502A
David MayoraMontini1502A
Andrew MusilHinsdale South1502A
Noah O’ConnorLemont1502A
Harrison KonderMontini1572A
Ethan RivasRiverside-Brookfield1572A
Joe GliattaIC Catholic Prep1652A
Santino TenutaMontini1652A
Nate BrownIC Catholic Prep1752A
Patrick GilboyFenwick1752A
Jovani PiazzaHinsdale South1752A
AJ TackMontini1752A
Foley CalcagnoIC Catholic Prep1902A
Jaxon LaneMontini1902A
Alec MillerHinsdale South1902A
Jack ParisFenwick1902A
Michael CalcagnoIC Catholic Prep2152A
Luke DaliseFenwick2152A
Alex PasqualeLemont2852A
Mick RanquistMontini2852A
Waleed BinmahfoozGlenbard East1063A
Rocco MacellaioWheaton North1063A
Mondo MartinelliYork1263A
Zack ParisiYork1323A
Frank NittiYork1383A
Thomas FultonWheaton North1573A
Tony ShadidGlenbard West1573A
Collin CarriganGlenbard West1653A
Julian FloresWheaton North1653A
Gunnar GarelliLyons Township1653A
Sedeeq Al ObaidiWheaton Warrenville South1753A
Danny DecristofaroYork1753A
RJ SamuelsDowners Grove South1753A
Matt LapacekDowners Grove South1903A
Austin BagdasarianYork2153A
Marko IvanisevicHinsdale Central2853A

Girls state qualifiers

NameSchoolWeight
Kat BellMontini100
Alycia PerezGlenbard West100
Hope DonnamarioMorton105
Nadiia ShymkivGlenbard East105
Star DuncanWheaton Warrenville South115
Eleanor AphayRiverside-Brookfield125
Nayeli RodriguezMorton125
Natalia CruzDowners Grove North145
Callie CarrHinsdale South155
Kayleigh LooDowners Grove North170
Violet MayoMorton170
