Wrestling: Here are the 2024 IHSA state qualifiers from the Suburban Life area

Wheaton North’s Thomas Fulton, top, wrestles Geneva’s Peyton Marzen in the 157-pound final during the Class 3A Conant wrestling sectional on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024 in Hoffman Estates. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

The stages are set for both the boys and girls wrestling IHSA individual state tournaments. The boys will compete at Champaign’s State Farm Center this Thursday through Saturday, while the girls will travel to Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena on Feb. 23-24.

Here is a list of wrestlers from the Suburban Life coverage area who will compete in their respective state tournaments.

Boys state qualifiers

Name School Weight Class Aleksander Ramos Nazareth 106 1A Charlie Dvorak Nazareth 113 1A Lincoln Hoger Wheaton Academy 126 1A Andrew Fowler Nazareth 150 1A Chasen Kazmierczak Wheaton Academy 150 1A Jaylen Torres St. Francis 285 1A Allen Woo Montini 106 2A Kannon Judycki IC Catholic Prep 113 2A Mikey Malizzio Montini 113 2A Edgar Mosquera Riverside-Brookfield 113 2A Mikey Wallace Hinsdale South 113 2A Deven Casey IC Catholic Prep 120 2A Isaac Mayora Montini 120 2A Julian Vallianatos Lemont 126 2A Josh Vazquez Montini 126 2A Kam Luif Montini 132 2A Omar Samayoa IC Catholic Prep 132 2A Cory Zator Lemont 132 2A Jeremy Huf Montini 138 2A Carter Mikolajczak Lemont 138 2A Bryson Spaulding IC Catholic Prep 138 2A Josh Gonzalez Riverside-Brookfield 144 2A Pat Mullen IC Catholic Prep 144 2A Brody Kelly IC Catholic Prep 150 2A David Mayora Montini 150 2A Andrew Musil Hinsdale South 150 2A Noah O’Connor Lemont 150 2A Harrison Konder Montini 157 2A Ethan Rivas Riverside-Brookfield 157 2A Joe Gliatta IC Catholic Prep 165 2A Santino Tenuta Montini 165 2A Nate Brown IC Catholic Prep 175 2A Patrick Gilboy Fenwick 175 2A Jovani Piazza Hinsdale South 175 2A AJ Tack Montini 175 2A Foley Calcagno IC Catholic Prep 190 2A Jaxon Lane Montini 190 2A Alec Miller Hinsdale South 190 2A Jack Paris Fenwick 190 2A Michael Calcagno IC Catholic Prep 215 2A Luke Dalise Fenwick 215 2A Alex Pasquale Lemont 285 2A Mick Ranquist Montini 285 2A Waleed Binmahfooz Glenbard East 106 3A Rocco Macellaio Wheaton North 106 3A Mondo Martinelli York 126 3A Zack Parisi York 132 3A Frank Nitti York 138 3A Thomas Fulton Wheaton North 157 3A Tony Shadid Glenbard West 157 3A Collin Carrigan Glenbard West 165 3A Julian Flores Wheaton North 165 3A Gunnar Garelli Lyons Township 165 3A Sedeeq Al Obaidi Wheaton Warrenville South 175 3A Danny Decristofaro York 175 3A RJ Samuels Downers Grove South 175 3A Matt Lapacek Downers Grove South 190 3A Austin Bagdasarian York 215 3A Marko Ivanisevic Hinsdale Central 285 3A

Girls state qualifiers