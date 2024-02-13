Wrestling: Here are the 2024 IHSA state qualifiers from the Suburban Life area

The stages are set for both the boys and girls wrestling IHSA individual state tournaments. The boys will compete at Champaign’s State Farm Center this Thursday through Saturday, while the girls will travel to Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena on Feb. 23-24.
Here is a list of wrestlers from the Suburban Life coverage area who will compete in their respective state tournaments.
Boys state qualifiers
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Class
|Aleksander Ramos
|Nazareth
|106
|1A
|Charlie Dvorak
|Nazareth
|113
|1A
|Lincoln Hoger
|Wheaton Academy
|126
|1A
|Andrew Fowler
|Nazareth
|150
|1A
|Chasen Kazmierczak
|Wheaton Academy
|150
|1A
|Jaylen Torres
|St. Francis
|285
|1A
|Allen Woo
|Montini
|106
|2A
|Kannon Judycki
|IC Catholic Prep
|113
|2A
|Mikey Malizzio
|Montini
|113
|2A
|Edgar Mosquera
|Riverside-Brookfield
|113
|2A
|Mikey Wallace
|Hinsdale South
|113
|2A
|Deven Casey
|IC Catholic Prep
|120
|2A
|Isaac Mayora
|Montini
|120
|2A
|Julian Vallianatos
|Lemont
|126
|2A
|Josh Vazquez
|Montini
|126
|2A
|Kam Luif
|Montini
|132
|2A
|Omar Samayoa
|IC Catholic Prep
|132
|2A
|Cory Zator
|Lemont
|132
|2A
|Jeremy Huf
|Montini
|138
|2A
|Carter Mikolajczak
|Lemont
|138
|2A
|Bryson Spaulding
|IC Catholic Prep
|138
|2A
|Josh Gonzalez
|Riverside-Brookfield
|144
|2A
|Pat Mullen
|IC Catholic Prep
|144
|2A
|Brody Kelly
|IC Catholic Prep
|150
|2A
|David Mayora
|Montini
|150
|2A
|Andrew Musil
|Hinsdale South
|150
|2A
|Noah O’Connor
|Lemont
|150
|2A
|Harrison Konder
|Montini
|157
|2A
|Ethan Rivas
|Riverside-Brookfield
|157
|2A
|Joe Gliatta
|IC Catholic Prep
|165
|2A
|Santino Tenuta
|Montini
|165
|2A
|Nate Brown
|IC Catholic Prep
|175
|2A
|Patrick Gilboy
|Fenwick
|175
|2A
|Jovani Piazza
|Hinsdale South
|175
|2A
|AJ Tack
|Montini
|175
|2A
|Foley Calcagno
|IC Catholic Prep
|190
|2A
|Jaxon Lane
|Montini
|190
|2A
|Alec Miller
|Hinsdale South
|190
|2A
|Jack Paris
|Fenwick
|190
|2A
|Michael Calcagno
|IC Catholic Prep
|215
|2A
|Luke Dalise
|Fenwick
|215
|2A
|Alex Pasquale
|Lemont
|285
|2A
|Mick Ranquist
|Montini
|285
|2A
|Waleed Binmahfooz
|Glenbard East
|106
|3A
|Rocco Macellaio
|Wheaton North
|106
|3A
|Mondo Martinelli
|York
|126
|3A
|Zack Parisi
|York
|132
|3A
|Frank Nitti
|York
|138
|3A
|Thomas Fulton
|Wheaton North
|157
|3A
|Tony Shadid
|Glenbard West
|157
|3A
|Collin Carrigan
|Glenbard West
|165
|3A
|Julian Flores
|Wheaton North
|165
|3A
|Gunnar Garelli
|Lyons Township
|165
|3A
|Sedeeq Al Obaidi
|Wheaton Warrenville South
|175
|3A
|Danny Decristofaro
|York
|175
|3A
|RJ Samuels
|Downers Grove South
|175
|3A
|Matt Lapacek
|Downers Grove South
|190
|3A
|Austin Bagdasarian
|York
|215
|3A
|Marko Ivanisevic
|Hinsdale Central
|285
|3A
Girls state qualifiers
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Kat Bell
|Montini
|100
|Alycia Perez
|Glenbard West
|100
|Hope Donnamario
|Morton
|105
|Nadiia Shymkiv
|Glenbard East
|105
|Star Duncan
|Wheaton Warrenville South
|115
|Eleanor Aphay
|Riverside-Brookfield
|125
|Nayeli Rodriguez
|Morton
|125
|Natalia Cruz
|Downers Grove North
|145
|Callie Carr
|Hinsdale South
|155
|Kayleigh Loo
|Downers Grove North
|170
|Violet Mayo
|Morton
|170