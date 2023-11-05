Cross country: Downers Grove North boys, York girls teams win state titles

York's Margaret Owens Competes At State Cross Country November 4, 2023 - Peoria, Illinois - York's Margaret Owens in the Class 3A championship race at IHSA State Cross Country State Finals on Saturday. (Photo: PhotoNews Media/Clark Brooks) (Clark Brooks)

PEORIA – Seniors Ryan Eddington and Caden Weber traced the Downers Grove North boys cross country team’s Class 3A state championship Saturday to 2020. The 2022 top-25 all-staters were enthusiastic freshmen but in a COVID-affected season with no IHSA state meet.

“The seniors that year, that was the seed. That’s why we’re all here right now because those guys cared,” Eddington said. “They took a chance on us and let us be a part of the team. Texting us to show up in the parking lot, do our runs. We couldn’t have practice back then.”

This season’s seniors set the tone for the program’s second state championship at Peoria’s Detweiller Park.

Ranked No. 1 all season, the Trojans (79 points) won by 46 points over Plainfield North with three top-25 all-state runners – sophomore Philip Cupial (7th), junior Grant Schroder (10th) and Eddington (13th).

Great seniors led the York girls to their second 3A state title in three years. The Dukes (77) had four all-state seniors – Katherine Klimek (11th), Maggie Owens (12th), Michaela Quinn (16th) and Anna McGrail (21st). Sophomores Maggie Quinn and Sophia Galiano-Sanchez were 28th and 32nd.

“It’s a big goal we’ve had in our minds,” Klimek said. “We were going for the win last year and getting second was still a great accomplishment, but we had that fire in us from that moment on.”

A surprising 2002 state champion, Hinsdale Central senior Aden Bandukwala defended his 3A title (14:13.56 for 3.0 miles) by 4.37 seconds after a .31 victory as a junior.

“It’s hard to compare (titles) because I was going in with such different mindsets,” Bandukwala said. “(I was) just set on winning. That was the goal. Last year, something I never talked about was winning.”

The Downers North girls (92) were second in 3A. The Glenbard South boys (173) second in 2A to Marian (112) after taking third in 2022. The Downers North boys first won state in 2017. Eddington and Weber were part of third-place state trophy lineups the past two seasons. They had an impressive 33-second split among their seven runners Saturday. Senior Zach Bender (26th), sophomore Will Surratt (30th) and Weber (39th), in his second meet back from injury, also were top 40.

“It’s tough to be No. 1 all year long and have that expectation,” Downers North coach John Sipple said. “Really proud of what they did to get to this point and then really seize it and work really hard throughout the race.”

Last season, the York girls had one of the lowest girls state finals scores but were beaten by Prospect 39-58. While Klimek and Quinn also were all-state in 2022, Owens missed state because of injury and McGrail has joined the top seven for the first time.

“It’s really special to come back from injury and get my first all-state and first as a team,” Owens said. “We have just been really focused this year,” York coach Lauren D’Angelis said. “I’m definitely going to miss these (seniors) but they’ve left a lasting impression and a legacy.”

Downers North girls all-staters were sophomore Lily Eddington (10th), senior Sarah Paul (13th) and juniors Alayna Todnem (14th) and Ava Gilley (24th). The Trojans lost two of their top five to injury during Naperville North’s Twilight Invite Oct. 4. It’s their first trophy since 1988.

“It’s something we were really working for this season. We really wanted to get a trophy,” Lily Eddington said. “Obviously we had a lot of ups and downs but in the end we really showed the depth of our team.”

Glenbard South all-state boys were senior Tim Jochum (8th), 31st at state last year, and freshman brother Tom Jochum (15th), who owns the program’s fastest freshman Detweiller time. Senior Jaden Frederick was 27th.

“I started off a little slow (20th at mile). Getting to eighth, pushing that last mile, felt really good,” Tim Jochum said.

“A little disappointing (being second) but we ran a good race and Marian ran a great face,” Glenbard South coach Doug Gorski said.

Lyons Township was fourth in 3A boys (207) with seniors Cillian Henning (15th) and Nick Strayer (18th) all-state after an all-state 10th and ninth in 2022.

“We weren’t even in all-state range at the 2-mile so to get it back, top 20 still (together), we’re proud about that,” Henning said.

Also all-state were Wheaton Warrenville South junior Sy Narayanan (12th), Wheaton North junior Aidan Murphy (23rd) and Riverside-Brookfield senior Cooper Marrs (19th), who added to two previous 2A all-state finishes.

“(All-state) was my goal. I’m glad it worked out,” Narayanan said. “We worked all summer, all year for it. It’s just nice that I came full circle,” Murphy said.

Downers Grove South junior Holly Johnson (25th) was the last 3A girls all-stater. Johnson was 13th in 2021 but injured last season.

“(All-state was) just less expected and honestly an honor,” Johnson said. “I was just running for happiness this time.”

Benet was seventh in 2A boys (234). Junior Finn Richards (5th) and senior Charlie Phelan (20th) were all-state and junior Aiden Hulett 26th. In 2022, Richards was 46th in 3A.

“I’m pretty excited. Top five was my goal,” Richards said.

In 1A girls, Montini sophomore Lindsey Gertsen (8th), Westmont freshman Lyla Babb (12th) and IC Catholic Prep junior Grazi Narcisi (25th) were all-state. Gertsen, 21st in 2022, is the Broncos’ second multiple all-stater.

“I was seeded 13th, but my goal was always to get top 10,” Gertsen said.

In 2A girls, Lemont junior Niki Tselios was an all-state ninth, improving three minutes from her 2022 debut season. Freshmen Elena Mamminga and Erin Hinsdale were 26th and 27th for sixth-place St. Francis.

“I am so proud of (Tselios), to see the transformation she’s made to the person, the competitor she is now,” Lemont coach Tim Plotke said.