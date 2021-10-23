Prairie Ridge downs Crystal Lake Central in shootout

CRYSTAL LAKE – Prairie Ridge lineman Jack Schnoor provided a fitting description of what took place Friday night against Crystal Lake Central at Owen Metcalf Field.

“It’s the most frustrating, and the most satisfying thing ever,” said Schnoor, who plays on the Wolves’ offensive and defensive lines. “When they hit it, it’s infuriating. When you hit it, it’s invigorating.”

Ultimately, the Wolves were more satisfied than frustrated, as they rolled up 659 yards of offense to defeat Central, 69-48, in their Fox Valley Conference game.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had three games like that and we’re getting used to playing in games like that,” Wolves coach Chris Schremp said. “It’s fun for the offense, the kids are executing really well.

“It’s fun to see our special teams make some big plays. Our secondary got some picks against (Central quarterback Colton) Madura. He’s such a great athlete. Competing against him is fun.”

Prairie Ridge (7-2, 7-2 FVC) improved its chances to get a home game in the Class 6A playoff bracket, that will be announced Saturday night. Central (6-3, 6-3) likely will be on the road.

Prairie Ridge scored on the game’s first possession and never trailed in the game, but it also could not breathe easy until the final minutes.

Wolves quarterback Mason Loucks (15 carries, 115 yards) ran for a 20-yard touchdown with 4:13 to go in the fourth quarter for a 62-48 lead.

Prairie Ridge defensive back Logan Harlow then picked up his second interception on the Wolves’ 14 with 2:15 remaining. Backup fullback Noah Solis ran for his second touchdown, an 86-yarder, for the final margin.

“It was crazy,” Prairie Ridge running back Zach Bentsen said. “We were able to keep the lead and our offense was doing what they could. Things were kind of working. Our line’s really pushing those guys back. They’re doing a real nice job, almost all the credit goes to them.”

Running back Tyler Vasey ran nine times for 181 yards and two touchdowns and also caught a 27-yard pass for a touchdown. Solis finished with six carries for 165 yards and touchdowns of 70 and 86 yards.

“It was two high-octane offenses going at one another,” Tigers coach Jon McLaughlin said. “Both sides were trying to play defense the best they can and it was tough. They’re very quick, very explosive. Unfortunately we came out on the wrong end on the scoreboard.”

Central tried to keep pace with the Wolves in the first half. Wide receiver Jason Penza’s diving, one-handed catch in the end zone with 30 seconds to go on the first half cut Prairie Ridge’s lead to 34-25.

The Tigers got the ball to start the second half, but defensive back James Jewell intercepted Madura and the Wolves scored in three plays to make it 41-25.

Three times in the second half, the Tigers cut Prairie Ridge’s lead to one score, and every time the Wolves came back to score. Solis scored on the second play of a drive on a 70-yard run and Bentsen returned a kickoff 87 yards on another.

Madura (21 carries, 181 yards) ran for a 16-yard score with 10:19 remaining in the fourth quarter, cutting the margin to 55-48. The Wolves answered with a 12-play, 68-yard drive to consume six minutes.

“We feel like, with our offense right now, the only one that can stop us is us,” Schremp said. “We fumbled it twice and that was their only stops.”

Madura completed 20-of-29 passes for 355 yards and three touchdowns. Four Central receivers – Penza, George Dimopoulos, Jake Carnrite and Charlie Fleming – each had 65 or more receiving yards.

Prairie Ridge 69, Crystal Lake Central 48

Prairie Ridge 14 20 21 14 – 69

CL Central 12 13 16 7 – 48

First quarter

PR–Loucks 19 run (Tapia kick), 9:41.

CLC–Madura 1 run (kick failed), 7:37.

PR–Vasey 27 pass from Loucks (Tapia kick), 4:48.

CLC–Dimopoulos 30 pass from Madura (pass failed), 2:16.

Second quarter

PR–Greetham 15 run (kick failed), 10:57.

PR–Vasey 85 run (Tapia kick), 7:54.

CLC–Blitek 9 run (pass failed), 5:18.

PR–Vasey 20 run (Tapia kick), 1:12.

CLC–Penza 38 pass from Madura (Carnrite kick), 0:30.

Third quarter

PR–Loucks 8 run (Tapia kick), 10:45.

CLC–Madura 20 run (Carnrite pass from Madura), 6:09.

PR–Solis 70 run (Tapia kick), 5:18.

CLC–C. Fleming 23 pass from Madura (Blitek run), 1:53.

PR–Bentsen 87 kickoff return (Tapia kick), 1:39.

Fourth quarter

CLC–Madura 16 run (Carnrite kick), 10:19.

PR–Loucks 20 run (Tapia kick), 4:13.

PR–Solis 86 run (Tapia kick), 2:01.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Vasey 9-181, Solis 6-165, Loucks 15-115, Bentsen 6-77, Greetham 14-67, Team 1-minus 1. Totals: 50-605. CL Central: Madura 21-181, Blitek 16-90. Totals: 37-271.

PASSING–Prairie Ridge: Loucks 2-6-0-54. CL Central: Madura 20-29-4-355.

RECEIVING–Prairie Ridge: Vasey 1-27, Bentsen 1-27. CL Central: Dimopoulos 5-103, C. Fleming 5-87, Carnrite 5-79, Penza 3-65, Stanger 1-12, Blitek 1-8.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS–Prairie Ridge 659, CL Central 626.