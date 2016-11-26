High school football: Rochester stops Johnsburg in Class 4A state title game

CHAMPAIGN – The tears on the faces of Johnsburg’s football players were not the type they wanted.

Neither were the medals or the beautiful trophy, the first of its kind which will take up residence in the high school trophy case.

The Skyhawks did all they could, unleashing running back Alex Peete for 233 rushing yards, executing a critical fake field goal, battling until the end, but they could not overcome perennial powerhouse Rochester.

The Rockets, behind a dazzling passing attack with quarterback Nic Baker and twins Avanté and D’Ante Cox, were just too much. Rochester defeated Johnsburg, 38-14, Friday night at the University of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium for the Class 4A football state championship. It’s the Rockets’ sixth state title in seven years.

Johnsburg never had played for a state team title in any sport and had its eyes on the biggest trophy, even after Baker and Avanté Cox hooked up for touchdowns on the Rockets’ first two drives for a 14-0 lead.

“We just kept fighting,” quarterback Riley Buchanan said. “We had no doubt in our minds. We knew our offense was going to be able to do a lot of big things and our running game especially. Alex had a great game, we knew the running game would be open and he took over that.”

Second-year Johnsburg coach Dan DeBoeuf felt his team’s only loss hardly diminished its magical season.

“This moment is not going to take away from it. I know their goal was to win it and not get second, but this can’t take away from the type of season that they had and the footprint they set for our program for years to come,” DeBoeuf said. “This is an incredible senior group. Tthey’ve really paved the way for future successes, and they should really be proud of themselves.”

Peete ran for 167 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. He almost broke the 4A title game record of Richmond-Burton’s Jack Dechow, 244 set in 2011 in a 42-39 loss to Rochester.

“We definitely produced on offense,” said Peete, who finished his career with 5,870 rushing yards, eighth on the IHSA career list. “We did exactly what we wanted to do. Those Cox brothers are very good, they’re the real deal, we have much respect for them.”

D’Ante Cox had 10 catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns, Avanté had 10 receptions for 155 and two scores. Baker finished 23 of 31 passing for 335 yards and four touchdowns.

Johnsburg (13-1) had a chance to cut into Rochester’s 28-14 lead just before halftime. The Skyhawks called for a fake field goal as holder Connor Bell pitched to kicker Adam Jayko, the backup quarterback, who hit tight end Bryce Jordan for a 21-yard gain.

Buchanan had a shot at wide receiver Nico LoDolce inside the 5, but the D’Ante Cox tipped and caught the ball.

“We had the look that we wanted,” Buchanan said. “They went with two safeties and I tried to just put it between them, right after he made his break, throw it to him and I threw it a little bit behind him and that just threw it off and it got tipped.”

Rochester (13-1) tightened its defense in the second half, picking off three more passes and stopping Johnsburg inside the 10 twice.

“We wanted to make them one-dimensional at some point, and our DBs are really good,” Rockets coach Derek Leonard said. “Give [Johnsburg] credit. That kid (Peete) runs hard, their line blocks good. That’s a physical football team.”

The Skyhawks were a program that only a few years ago had lost 26 consecutive games, then started to turn things around under coach Mike Maloney. When Maloney took the head coaching job at Marian Central, DeBoeuf came in and Johnsburg kept rolling.

“It was amazing, coming out as freshman and seeing the varsity team go 1-8, and then as seniors we’re here now,” said Dyllan Hess, a starter on the offensive and defensive lines. “It’s amazing. I love this town, I love my team, it’s been incredible.”

UNSUNG HERO

Jack Kegel

Johnsburg, jr., LB

Kegel had eight tackles and two sacks to help the Skyhawks stay close to Rochester for a while. He had a crucial sack on the Rockets’ first drive of the second half, getting quarterback Nic Baker for a 5-yard loss at the Johnsburg 8.

QUICK STATS

Rochester 38, Johnsburg 14

Johnsburg 7 7 0 0 - 14

Rochester 14 14 0 10 - 38

First quarter

R-A. Cox 63 pass from N. Baker (Alewelt kick), 10:27.

R-A. Cox 24 pass from N. Baker (Alewelt kick), 4:18.

J-Peete 22 run (Jayko kick), 1:26.

Second quarter

J-Peete 13 run (Jayko kick), 7:15.

R-D. Cox 40 pass from N. Baker (Alewelt kick), 6:53.

R-Ostermeier 4 run (Alewelt kick), 2:00.

Fourth quarter

R-D. Cox 15 pass from N. Baker (Alewelt kick), 11:53.

R-FG Alewelt 24, 9:05.

AND ANOTHER THING

Johnsburg lineman Joe Moore wanted to be sure current coach Dan DeBoeuf, in his second season, and his predecessor Mike Maloney received credit for the Skyhawks’ best football season ever. “I don’t think coach DeBoeuf gets enough credit for how he stepped in and took over with a bunch of guys he didn’t know. He really put 100 percent into this program. I couldn’t say enough about coach. I also think that man back there, Coach Maloney, definitely got us started and talks a lot about the culture of football. To both coaches, thank you for putting us where we are today.”

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING-Johnsburg: Peete 35-233, Buchanan 11-10. Totals: 47-243. Rochester: N. Baker 12-49, Ostermeier 8-24, Wike 5-11, D. Cox 1-0, Morris 1-2, S. Baker 1-2, Team 3-minus 4. Totals: 37-86.

PASSING-Johnsburg: Buchanan: 10-20-4-84, Jayko 1-1-0-21. Rochester: 23-31-0-335.

RECEIVING-Johnsburg: LoDolce 6-26, Curry2-6, Bell 1-43, Jordan 1-21, Kegel 1-9. Rochester: D. Cox 10-167, A. Cox 10-155, Stallworth 3-13.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS-Johnsburg 348, Rochester 421.