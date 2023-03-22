March 22, 2023
Bureau Valley’s Ayize Martin to play for College of DuPage

Chaparrals are two-time defending national junior college champions

By Kevin Hieronymus
Bureau Valley senior Ayize Martin signs to play football for the College of DuPage on Tuesday. He was joined by his parents, Virgil Martin and Chantel Brennan, his sister, Rashida, and brother, Dakari, and Storm coaches Craig Johnson (back row, from left), Mat Pistole and Philip Przybyla.

MANLIUS - Ayize Martin has a quiet manner about him, but he is all business on the football field.

He developed into a top talent for the Bureau Valley football team, earning unanimous First Team TRAC East All-Conference selection on defense and named Second Team All-Conference as OT.

Martin will be taking his talents to play for the College of DuPage, the two-time defending national junior college champions. He signed with the Chaparrals Tuesday in front of teammates, family and friends.

Martin said it was an easy choice to pick DuPage.

“To be honest, I chose DuPage because the program as a whole is being run by amazing people that do their jobs to the fullest and I appreciate them giving me a chance to play on their team,” he said.

“Thanks to my head coach, Coach (Mat) Pistole for believing in me and telling me that I can play at the next level. To my mom as well for supporting me through my entire high school career and further.”

Pistole is excited to see Martin have an opportunity to play at the next level.

“It has been such a joy watching that man grow up over the past four years. He is such a great kid that always has a smile on his face and I think it is impossible to actually make him mad,” he said.

The Storm coach said Martin really shot up physically between his freshman and sophomore year and they could all see his potential.

“Between his junior and senior year, things began clicking and he played as well as any lineman in the conference. I got so many texts from coaches we were playing wondering who No. 52 was,” Pistole said.

“He is still just scratching the surface on what he is capable of and I can’t wait to watch him grow as a young man and a football player at DuPage.”

Bureau Valley senior Ayize Martin is joined by his Storm teammates on his signing day with the College of DuPage.

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986. He previously was sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and was a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals' magazine. He is a 2021 inductee into the IBCA Hall of Fame as a media member and named as 2020/2021 IPA and 2021 NINA Best Sports Columnist for nondailys.