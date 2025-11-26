IHSA Class 5A state preview: St. Francis vs. Providence

Providence’s players take the field prior to a 5A varsity football semifinal game against Oak Forest at Providence Catholic High School on Nov. 22, 2025. Providence will be playing its 15th state title game on Saturday morning against St. Francis. (Laurie Fanelli)

Before the season started there was a guarantee that the Class 5A final was going to look different this year.

Both of last year’s finalists, Nazareth and Joliet Catholic, were moved up a classification due to the IHSA’s success formula, making sure that some new faces would make the final.

The two teams that actually made the final, though, are quite familiar with one another.

St. Francis and Providence are actually playing a rematch of a regular season matchup where the Spartans earned a 47-35 win over the Celtics in Week 5.

Here’s a closer look at the two teams squaring off in the Class 5A title game, which will get underway at 10 a.m. Saturday in Normal.

St. Francis (10-3)

Head coach: Bob McMillen (74-27, 9 years)

Last title-game appearance: 2008, defeated Metamora 49-35

Path to state

• defeated Chicago Morgan Park, 35-28

• defeated Prairie Ridge, 41-38

• defeated Chicago King, 44-14

• defeated Belvidere North, 35-13

Offensive stalwart

Dario Milivojevic, WR: Milivojevic is a big-time playmaker and one of a myriad of receiving options that the Spartans have.

Defense stalwart

Jaylen Torres, LB: Torres has been an absolute menace to the opposition, netting 129 tackles, 10 sacks and 29 total tackles for loss.

The wildcard

Zach Washington, WR-DB: Washington is a huge threat in the passing game but an opponent has to be on red alert for Washington in the return game where he is truly dangerous.

Stat book

• St. Francis has scored plenty of points this season but they distribute the scoring around the roster with only two players with double-digit touchdowns scored.

• QB Brock Phillip has played a hand in 42 touchdowns this season (31 pass, 11 rush).

• The Spartans have three receivers (Zach Washington, Dario Milivojevic and Tanner Glock) with 40-plus receptions on the season.

The skinny

St. Francis can score points – that comes without question. With a dizzying array of offensive options, particularly at the wide receiver position, that’s not an issue. However, St. Francis’s offensive explosiveness often leads to shootout style games where they might benefit from getting a few more defensive stops. The Spartans have allowed four touchdowns or more in seven games this season, but their offense has done enough in most games to offset that.

Providence (10-3)

Head coach: Tyler Plantz (31-18, 4 years)

Last State Title Game Appearance: 2022, lost to Sacred Heart Griffin 44-20 (4A)

Path to state

• defeated Springfield, 63-19

• defeated Kankakee, 35-25

• defeated Washington, 39-6

• defeated Oak Forest, 31-21

Offensive stalwart

Broden Mackert, RB: Mackert runs with a sense of brutality tending to deliver hits to opposing defenders rather than receiving them.

Defense stalwart

Dominic Infelise, DE: Infelise tends to blow up plays early and often as part of a Providence defensive line that likes to impose its will on opponents.

The wildcard

Brayden McKay, RB: McKay seems like he’s a big play waiting to happen and tends to turn what looks like a small gain into a big play on the regular.

Stat book

• Providence hasn’t lost a fumble all season.

• The Celtics have rushed for 3,338 yards this season, the second most single-season total in school history.

• Providence has cleared 3,000 yards rushing (3,338) and 2,000 yards passing (2.026).

The skinny

Providence had a roster full of players that entered the season as a bit of a wildcard. Most of them have come up aces for the Celtics. A lot of attention has been placed on the previous meeting the two teams, but Providence is a considerably different team than that first showdown. If the Celtics can play a cleaner game, particularly on special teams and tamper down penalties, there’s no reason not to believe this is going to be an absolute barnburner.

FND pick

St. Francis 35, Providence 33