IHSA Class 4A state preview: Montini vs. Rochester

Montini's Israel Abrams (7) tries to sneak out of the pocket during the IHSA Class 4A semifinals football playoff game Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 in Lombard. Montini will try to win back-to-back state titles after winning Class 3A last year. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

The two teams involved in the Class 4A state championship had different paths to the state championship game.

Montini, after being one of just two teams to survive a brutal CCL/ESCC schedule without a loss, has absolutely dominated its way through the Class 4A playoffs with 20 points being the closest any playoff foe has come to toppling the Broncos.

Rochester, on the other hand, has found itself in a number of sticky situations just to get to Hancock Stadium – enduring back-to-back overtime games to make it its 10th ever title game.

Here’s a closer look at the two teams squaring off in the Class 4A title game, which will get underway at 7 p.m. Friday in Normal.

Montini (13-0)

Head coach: Mike Bukovsky (69-30, 9 years)

Last title-game appearance: 2024, defeated Monticello 49-8 (3A)

Path to state

• defeated Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville, 50-6

• defeated Peoria Notre Dame, 47-17

• defeated Coal City, 35-0

• defeated Morris, 47-27

Offensive stalwart

Israel Abrams, QB: Abrams is one of the most electric players in the state and the junior quarterback is a huge threat any time the ball is in his hands.

Defense stalwart

Santino Tenuta, RB-LB: Tenuta sets up camp behind the line of scrimmage as he’s posted 33 tackles for loss as part of his 153-tackle season.

The wildcard

Luca Florio, WR-DB: Florio doesn’t see the ball a ton, but he knows what to do with it when he gets it. As he averages 23 yards a reception and scores a touchdown on about one of every three times he catches the ball.

Stat book

• Montini has four different receivers who have at least 32 receptions.

• QB Israel Abrams has had a direct hand in 45 Montini touchdowns this season (36 pass, 9 rush).

• Montini has forced 32 turnovers this season.

The skinny

Montini moved up to Class 4A after winning the Class 3A title. That was due to a change to the enrollment process where Montini went from not being multiplied to multiplied for this season although Mike Bukovsky is quick to point out that the school has never asked for a multiplier adjustment and simply played where assigned by the IHSA. The step up in class has seemed to be little to no deterrent for the Broncos. It will take a great effort to keep them from going back-to-back in different classifications.

Rochester (12-1)

Head coach: Derek Leonard (217-40, 21 years)

Last State Title Game Appearance: 2023, defeated St. Laurence 59-38

Path to state

• defeated Taylorville, 56-7

• defeated Waterloo, 55-21

• defeated Sacred Heart Griffin, 41-35

• defeated Breese Central, 43-42

Offensive stalwart

Kaiden Stout, RB-DB: Stout has cleared the 1,000-yard barrier for the Rockets and also is a major contributor in the pass game with 26 receptions.

Defense stalwart

Connor Broughton, TE-DL: Broughton is only the team’s fourth leading tackler, but almost 40% of his overall stops are behind the line of scrimmage.

The wildcard

Nate Swaney, WR-DB: Swaney is a bit of a Swiss Army Knife for the Rockets, contributing in a number of different ways with 48 receptions, 40 tackles and three interceptions.

Stat book

• Rochester is just short of 6,000 total yards of offense with almost perfect balance with 3,014 yards of rushing and 2,904 yards of passing.

• The Rockets rotate quarterbacks and the tandem of JP Leonard (1,442 yards and 12 passing TD’s) and Tanner Beal (1,393 and 13) have posted nearly identical numbers.

• Only one player on Rochester’s roster has scored more than 10 touchdowns, but six Rockets have found the end zone at least four times.

The skinny

Rochester coach Derek Leonard is widely regarded as one of the better innovators in the state and he’ll readily admit that this year’s version of the Rockets has surprised him a bit in the success level they have achieved. One thing that can be counted on for the Rockets is that they will be a prominent offensive presence but will they have enough firepower to play with a powerful Montini defense.

FND pick

Montini 40, Rochester 30