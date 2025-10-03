Princeton/Hall to renew century-old rivalry Friday in Spring Valley

Princeton beat rival Hall 41-0 in their 100th meeting last season at Bryant Field. They will meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Nesti Stadium in Spring Valley. (Mike Vaughn)

Hall and Princeton will meet for either the 100th time Friday night or for the 101st time, depending how you look at it, in their century-long Bureau County gridiron rivalry.

The series dates back to 1915 in records available when the Tigers won 30-6. They did not play from 1929-34 and again from 1937-41 before reuniting when Hall joined the now-defunct NCIC in 1942.

That’s when their history takes a twist.

Princeton beat Hall 34-12 on the field in their first clash in the NCIC. However, it was deemed two weeks after the season that Princeton had played an eligible player throughout the season and had to forfeit all of their games, including the victory over the Red Devils.

So they have met 100 times on the gridiron going into Friday’s meeting in Spring Valley, but just 99 games that counted.

Officially, Princeton went 33 years between victories over Hall with its 46-7 win in 1919 to its 13-0 win in 1952. Oddly, Hall blasted Princeton 56-0 in a second meeting in 1919.

The Bureau County rivals did not meet in 2012 when Hall got a jump start joining the Three Rivers (then Big Rivers). They renewed their rivalry a year later when Princeton joined the Three Rivers with Hall winning 55-12.

The Red Devils hold a decisive 57-40-3 series edge. Princeton has won the last seven meetings and nine of last 11, holding a 9-4 edge in Three Rivers Conference play.

They have met three times in the playoffs, with the Tigers winning twice (1989, 2019) and Hall once (1993), all at Hall.

Kickoff Friday is at 7 p.m. at Nesti Stadium.

Hall vs. Princeton

Year by year Hall vs. Princeton scorecard; field site is indicated by (P) for Princeton, (H) for Hall when available

1915 - PHS 30-6

1916 - Hall 33-0

1917 - PHS 34-6

1918 - NA

1919 - Princeton 46-7

- Hall 56-0

1920 - No game

1921 - Tie 0-0 (NA)

1922 - Hall 26-6 (P)

1923 - Hall 26-0 (H)

1924 - Hall 7-6 (NA)

1925 - Hall 13-0 (NA)

1926 - Hall 53-0 (P)

1927 - Hall 54-0 (H)

1928 - Hall 43-0 (P)

1929-34 - did not play

1935 - Hall 19-0 (P)

1936 - Hall 52-0 (H)

1937-41 - did not play

1942 - Hall 1-0 forfeit+

1943 - Hall 13-0 (H)

1944 - Hall 7-0 (H), Hall 23-13 (P)

1945 - Tie 6-6 (H)

1946 - Hall 25-0 (P)

1947 - Hall 19-13 (H)

1948 - Hall 15-7 (P)

1949 - Tie 7-7 (H)

1950 - Hall 19-7 (P)

1951 - Hall 27-0 (H)

1952 - PHS 13-0 (P)

1953 - Hall 33-14

1954 - PHS 33-13 (P)

1955 - PHS 18-12 (H)

1956 - Hall 21-6

1957 - Hall 21-18

1958 - Hall 26-12 (P)

1959 - PHS 31-7 (P)

1960 - Hall 13-7

1961 - PHS 13-0 (H)

1962 - Hall 20-6 (P)

1963 - PHS 26-13 (H)

1964 - Hall 13-6 (P)

1965 - Hall 31-0 (P)

1966 - PHS 19-14 (H)

1967 - PHS 27-0 (P)

1968 - Hall 19-7 (H)

1969 - PHS 19-14 (P)

1970 - PHS 30-8 (H)

1971 - Tie 14-14 (P)

1972 - Hall 30-14 (H)

1973 - Hall 26-0 (P)

1974 - Hall 14-6 (H)

1975 - PHS 15-14 (P)

1976 - PHS 13-0 (H)

1977 - Hall 31-6 (P)

1978 - PHS 16-8 (H)

1979 - PHS 41-0 (H)

1980 - PHS 29-6 (P)

1981 - Hall 12-6 (H)-2 OT

1982 - Hall 7-0 (P)

1983 - PHS 28-6 (H)

1984 - PHS 41-7 (P)

1985 - PHS 15-14 (H)

1986 - PHS 13-12 (P)

1987 - PHS 28-14 (H)

1988 - PHS 33-19 (P)

1989 - PHS 14-7 (H), PHS 13-7 (H)*

1990 - Hall 42-3 (P)

1991 - Hall 36-7 (H)

1992 - PHS 36-22 (P)

1993 - Hall 19-8 (H), Hall 21-13 (H)*

1994 - Hall 27-7 (P)

1995 - Hall 29-6 (H)

1996 - Hall 48-10 (P)

1997 - Hall 20-7 (H)

1998 - Hall 41-32 (P)

1999 - PHS 21-8 (H)

2000 - Hall 20-14 (P)

2001 - Hall 22-0 (H)

2002 - PHS 21-20 (P)-OT

2003 - Hall 28-21 (H)

2004 - Hall 25-14 (P)

2005 - Hall 28-21 (H)

2006 - Hall 36-6 (P)

2007 - Hall 42-26 (H)

2008 - Hall 63-28 (P)

2009 - Hall 20-14 (H)

2010 - PHS 40-26 (P)

2011 - PHS 33-28 (P)

2012 - did not play

2013 - Hall 55-12 (H)

2014 - Hall 62-28 (P)

2015 - PHS 14-7 (H)

2016 - PHS 35-7 (P)

2017 - Hall 40-8 (P)

2018 - Hall 20-18 (H)

2019 - PHS 41-0 (P), PHS 16-0 (H)*

2021 (spring) - PHS 49-3 (H)

2021 (fall) - PHS 56-13 (H)

2022 - PHS 55-20 (P)

2023 - PHS 54-0 (P)

2024 - PHS 41-0 (P)

2025 - Friday night at Nesti Stadium

+Princeton won 34-12 but later forfeited for having an inel

* playoffs

Hall leads 57-40-3