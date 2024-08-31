Late miscues cost Fieldcrest in 34-28 loss to Meridian

MINONK – The Fieldcrest football team gave away its chance at a victory Friday.

Down six points but driving for the game-tying score in their season opener against new Heart of Central Illinois Conference Small Division foe Meridian, the Knights committed a costly, ill-timed 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty with less than 2 ½ minutes left in the game and then threw a game-altering interception on the next play to end all momentum and all but sealed an eventual 34-28 loss for Fieldcrest.

“They came out ready to play, and I think they had more energy than we did,” Fieldcrest coach Nick Meyer said. “We always say, ‘We can’t beat ourselves,’ and we beat ourselves.”

The 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty crippled an impressive Knights drive that felt destined for the end zone.

With Meridian up 34-28 with 5:50 to go, Fieldcrest systematically ran its way down the field, highlighted by a 16-yard burst from senior running back Eddie Lorton.

Two plays later, Lorton was tackled high around the shoulders and head for no gain. He came up from the pile looking for a flag from the official, but instead he was flagged after he continued chirping. The flag turned a third-and-7 from Meridan’s 27-yard line into a third-and-22 from Merdian’s 42-yard line.

Facing two plays to make up a lot of yardage, Fieldcrest junior quarterback Kash Klendworth threw a deep pass that floated down the Knights’ sideline and was intercepted.

Meridian ran out the final 2 ½ minutes to pick up the win.

“Eddie had a heck of a game, and it wasn’t that one play that cost us,” Meyer said. “We were playing hard, they were playing hard, but you can’t get frustrated, and we have to worry about ourselves.”

While Lorton’s penalty proved costly, his play on defense helped Fieldcrest get back into the game.

Trailing for the entire second half, the Knights finally got the lift they needed when Lorton intercepted a pass at Meridian’s 47-yard line with 9:22 remaining.

On the next play, Klendworth threw a 45-yard completion to sophomore Drew Overocker to set up Klendworth’s 2-yard TD sneak. Klendworth then connected with senior fullback Jackson Hakes on a two-point conversion pass to tie the game at 28 with 9:16 left in the fourth quarter.

“The interception was a huge momentum shift, and big players made big plays,” Meyer said.

Meridian’s pass-heavy offense continued to cause the Fieldcrest defense trouble as it passed its way down the field, highlighted by a broken-play, 45-yard catch-and-run touchdown. Fieldcrest stopped the two-point conversion run, but the Knights still trailed 34-28 with 5:50 to go to set up the final drive.

“They scored, but the kids didn’t break (on the two-point conversion), and you’ve got to be proud of them for that,” Meyer said. “It wasn’t easy. We were down, but what do you do? We fought back and gave ourselves a chance.”

Klendworth led the Fieldcrest offense as he threw for 135 yards and two touchdowns, while he had two QB sneaks for scores.

Lorton’s running – especially in the second half – sparked the Knights’ offense as he rushed for 101 yards and had the key interception on defense.

However, the Fieldcrest defense struggled against the pass as Meridian quarterback Devin Leffler was 15-for-20 for 198 yards and threw for all five of the Hawks touchdowns.

“Their quarterback is a really good athlete and they had really good athletes outside,” Meyer said. “It’s about us, and we have to work on improving against the pass. We will see teams all year that will throw the ball.”