Elk Grove tops Niles West, reaches 4-0 for 1st time since 2011

SKOKIE – This week in 1989 the Rolling Stones had their final Top 5 hit ‘Mixed Emotions’ on the pop charts.

For Niles West coach Nick Torresso, who was born that same year, it may serve as an appropriate way of describing what he’s been going through the last couple of weeks.

Two weekends ago after his Wolves squad defeated arch rival Niles North in the annual “Skokie Skirmish” to go to 2-0 on the young season, he got married the following day.

The former Schaumburg standout would then have to take his team to his alma mater last week to face his mentor and invited wedding guest Mark Stilling in which they endured their first defeat of the season against the Saxons in a hard-fought contest.

“It’s been interesting,” a smiling Torresso said as he sought to keep his team warmed up as traffic issues delayed both visiting Elk Grove’s arrival and the game’s opening kickoff by nearly an hour Thursday.

“We’ll be ready (for play),” a confident Torresso said as that originally scheduled Thursday afternoon matinee became a Thursday evening twilight contest against an Elk Grove unit which sought its first 4-0 start in over a decade.

The hosts were ready and gave the visiting Grenadiers all they could handle, but Elk Grove emerged victorious in a 23-3 decision at Mike Basrak Stadium. The win has the Grenadiers at 4-0 for the first time since 2011 heading into their MSL East opener versus Buffalo Grove next Friday at home.

“We had a struggle in the first half on the offensive side of the ball, but we made some adjustments at half,” Elk Grove senior quarterback Mitchell Janczak said.

“(We) decided that we wanted it more than them. I feel great. It’s huge going 4-0 especially with the division we have.”

After West (2-2) drew first on the scoreboard thanks to Luka Cejovic’s 36-yard field goal 45 ticks into the second, the Grens (4-0) took advantage of a 43-yard punt return by Dominic Belmonte that set them up at the Wolves’ 21.

Five plays later Mitchell Janczak found Matthew Martorano from 4 yards out and a 7-3 lead at the 4:21 mark that they took into the break.

Then the Grens took control on the opening second half kickoff in which they scored on each of their three possessions as Janczak (194 yards rushing and passing) scored on a 1-yard TD run followed by a 4-yard scoring jaunt by Jacob Elsner (18 carries, 73 yards) and a 30-yard Garrett Ewen field goal to complete the Elk Grove scoring ledger.

In the meantime the Grenadier defense held the Wolves to negative-9 yards total offense (39 overall) in the second half, which left Elk Grove coach Miles Osei with a positive impression.

“We’ve taken steps for sure,” Osei said. “It’s been a process and we’re going to continue on that process.”

