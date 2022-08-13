Get to know your Bureau Valley Storm

Bureau Valley Storm coach Mat Pistole picked a member from each class for his “Get to Know Your Teammate” segment during Tuesday’s practice.
ISAAC ATTIG (Sr.)
What is the last thing you’ve binged watched: Nothing, don’t watch TV.
Who inspires you: My dad.
What three items would you take on deserted island: A boat, food and water.
Where do you want to be in 10 years: Like to coach something.
JON DYBEK (Jr.)
What is the last thing you’ve binged watched: “Stranger Things” Season 4.
What’s your favorite food: I’d take a steak. What kind: Whatever’s put in front me, a free one.
Who inspires you: My parents.
What three items would you take on deserted island: My phone, a house and fishing pole.
Where do you want to be in 10 years: I want to have a good job in ag.
BRYCE HELMS (So.)
What is the last thing you’ve binged watched: Friday Night Lights.
What’s your favorite food: Eggs.
Who inspires you: My parents.
What three items would you take on deserted island: Water, a boat and a map.
Where do you want to be in 10 years: Some where to have a job.
BRADLEY SCHOFF (Fr.)
What is the last thing you’ve binged watched: All-American.
What’s your favorite food: Either steak or tacos.
Who inspires you: My older brothers.
What three items would you take on deserted island: A fishing pole, a boat and a lot of canned food.
Where do you want to be in 10 years: Coaching sort of sport.