Get to know your Bureau Valley Storm

Bureau Valley Storm coach Mat Pistole picked a member from each class for his “Get to Know Your Teammate” segment during Tuesday’s practice.

ISAAC ATTIG (Sr.)

What is the last thing you’ve binged watched: Nothing, don’t watch TV.

Who inspires you: My dad.

What three items would you take on deserted island: A boat, food and water.

Where do you want to be in 10 years: Like to coach something.

JON DYBEK (Jr.)

What is the last thing you’ve binged watched: “Stranger Things” Season 4.

What’s your favorite food: I’d take a steak. What kind: Whatever’s put in front me, a free one.

Who inspires you: My parents.

What three items would you take on deserted island: My phone, a house and fishing pole.

Where do you want to be in 10 years: I want to have a good job in ag.

BRYCE HELMS (So.)

What is the last thing you’ve binged watched: Friday Night Lights.

What’s your favorite food: Eggs.

Who inspires you: My parents.

What three items would you take on deserted island: Water, a boat and a map.

Where do you want to be in 10 years: Some where to have a job.

BRADLEY SCHOFF (Fr.)

What is the last thing you’ve binged watched: All-American.

What’s your favorite food: Either steak or tacos.

Who inspires you: My older brothers.

What three items would you take on deserted island: A fishing pole, a boat and a lot of canned food.

Where do you want to be in 10 years: Coaching sort of sport.